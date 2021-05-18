Heavenly Tuesday: James Ralph Bailey #BlackAmericanHer/History360

So many times when we speak upon the wonders of Heaven, we see it as totally being separate from Earth. Furthermore, rarely do we view the spiritual wellness of Heaven, as being something, which can be spread on Earth. The Divinity of Heaven is what we live for, or are expected to live for, every single day! Understanding that there is a place, where love prevails; a place where pain will be no more. Ah! A Heavenly essence, indeed! The euphoria feels even more awakening and strong.

When we address the statement, “Heaven on Earth,” the very phrasing itself is a blessing. For starters, it is addressing the phenomenon that humanity can pray down the spiritual treasures of Heaven’s anointing! In addition, there is also the wonder in experiencing the harmony of Heaven in particular spaces on Earth. Some may achieve such wonder within the comforts of the Church! Others may experience Heaven’s tranquility at home, in the park, near the water, or within other social places. Wherever it may be, we have the power and ability to experience all of Heaven’s awakening, should we invite it in! Furthermore, what is so auspicious regarding the blessings of Heaven is that its richness is abundant and all encompassing, more than we know!

Depending on the particular, musical genre, the treasures for Heaven’s enlightenment can be performed with a manner of versatility. Our prayers for Heaven’s domain and wellness on Earth can come through a certain layer of Soulful serenade. It can move through the ballads of Classical music. There is also the spiritual wonders, and blessings, of Salsa music. For now, we will focus on Soulful and R&B nectar! It comes to maneuver the beauties of Heaven in a way, that we are not used to! After all, there is something regarding this layer of music, which makes Heaven on Earth feel as natural, as breathing! It feels right! Feels, oh so right!

The Black American musical genres of R&B and Soul have their own particular way of pouring Heaven’s water’s onto Earth’s soil. Very particular, indeed! One of the most auspicious natures of such musical elixirs, is the manner in how they touch one’s humanity. Don’t forget how they have their origins/roots in the Black American Church jewels of Gospel and Negro Spirituals! During those hostile times when faith was all our people had, the musicality re-affirmed one’s humanity. There was consistent restoration and nourishment for Black American communities, throughout the United States of America. It was a tool for staying in connection with one’s very Earthly presence; while connecting it to Heaven’s gates. Yes! It was the creation of Heaven on Earth, indeed!

Coming into one particular Soulful melody, we move to gain clarity for the very phrasing. It feels so smooth. A fragrance of Mother Nature’s delight, from a peculiar people of US soil. Just imagine the baking of warm, apple pie glaced over with Soulful, musical vibes! Heaven on Earth should taste just that good. Inviting Heaven onto Earth should be as comforting and as easy, as smelling a homemade batch of apple pie from our Mother’s kitchen. For one Soulful voice, from B-more territory, it was just that!

James Ralph Bailey