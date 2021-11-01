Contributor Log In
Heavenly Delights and Creative Abstract Art: Dick Hyde 🍒

A Look Into Heaven's Wellness, Through Angelic Eyes! DICK HYDE and His Performance Of, "Angel Eyes!" 🍒

If you could stop to envision the look of Heaven, what images would you experience, through your human vision? We can only imagine that Heaven looks different than Earth. Wouldn’t it be phenomenal for us to reflect upon Heaven’s beauty on Earth. It’s a Biblical.command, always remember. What if you passed by an angel? What if you have passed by different people (and treasures), who were sent from Heaven?

What would you see if you looked inside of an angel’s eyes? Would it be more colorful than what you possibly imagined? How vast are the treasures within a Heavenly sight? We don’t know unless we have ventured there. Thank the Heavens for those, who can look deeper and underneath the surface. It’s like a paradise; one we can work to display on the Earthly space.

Heaven’s Sight With Earthly Eyes 🌎

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/439593613622618382/

Dick Hyde

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Hyde_(musician)

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/slyde-hyde/20976598

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

