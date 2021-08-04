Heather Sweeney: “RELEASE DISTRACTIONS”

RELEASE DISTRACTIONS — I am trying to practice what I preach here, but I have found that the most immersive and creative experiences occurred when I turned my notifications off my phone or (gasp!) left my phone in another room outside of my studio. It works. Try it!

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather Sweeney.

Heather Sweeney lives in San Diego where she does visual art and writes poetry. She is the Director of the Creative Mind Academy at San Diego State University where she also teaches. Her abstract paintings have been commissioned by several private clients and by the school of Professional Studies and Fine Arts at SDSU. She is also the author of two poetry collections, Dear Marshall, Language is Our Only Wilderness (Spuyten Duyvil Press) and Call Me California (Finishing Line Press).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Hartland, a small town in Michigan. As a teenager, I spent many late hours drawing and writing poems in my bedroom. I also lived near a lake where I spent time in and around, so that influence and aspect of nature has a way of always showing up for me. I went to a small high school and had a tight-knit group of friends. I was one of the art, choir, and journalism people who always wore black but seemed to find a way of being very social at the same time. As a teen, my parents were pretty hands-off and I had a lot of freedom, which was sometimes wasted because my friends had stronger boundaries. Even though I have fond memories of my hometown, I always knew that I would be an artist and live in California as an adult, although I had never been there.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think that my exposure to MTV, alternative music, shows like Twin Peaks, and pop artists like Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat set me on a path that was focused on the arts. My interest in popular culture and the arts led me to where I am today and even though I had a traditional education, earning a B.A.., M.A. and M.F.A., I have always been largely self-taught when it comes to my own art and the artists I choose to engage with.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting moments of my career so far took place at the very beginning. I went on a yoga retreat in New Mexico with my sister about 8 years ago. After the retreat, we spent a few days in Santa Fe, going to contemporary galleries. My time in the galleries sparked something in me that I had never experienced before. I was enamored by several abstract artists, one being Kevin Tolman, and their use of bold color and line. After I returned from my trip I created a make-shift studio in my garage and committed myself to painting. I had been dabbling in doing visual art before, but it became very clear to me that I had to commit myself to a creative path.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am working on a series of abstract paintings called, The Myth of Us, which suggests that the “I” and the “We” and the “Us” is a myth or an elusive construct that is not easy to define. This stems from my fascination with social media and my perception of that landscape as very crowded and dense. It also comments on the idea that we are disconnected. I wanted to flip that environment and offer viewers something to engage with that has lots of breathing room, negative space, and a feeling of connection.

I also am creating shapes and non-human “figures” that are simple and sparse. I like to think of these figures as the collective or prismatic “I,” meaning that we are multi- layered, much like the paintings themselves, ever-evolving, and connected. In the past, a lot of my work has been what some may call “busy” or “energetic.” I am now taking a look at how we, as a culture, process and assimilate information and if it is possible to slow down and experience more softness, space, and openness. Much like my other work though, there are still aspects and hints of an urban landscape, maps, and grids. I also employ linework that suggests what I term “soft graffiti” adding detail and texture that keeps the eye moving.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Some of the most interesting people I have interacted with have been other artists and writers. One of the most interesting and helpful exchanges I had was when I met the late, world-renowned poet, Joanne Kyger in 2015. I was taking summer workshops at Naropa University while earning my M.F.A. in writing and poetics and she was a guest teacher. She was very generous and down-to-earth. We had a discussion about how I should integrate the everyday into my work and how that could be effective. I actually had a similar discussion with the poet Cedar Sigo a year later. The poets who have had the most impact on me, like Joanne, have been very authentic and real.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I definitely draw inspiration from other artists and writers. I am constantly reading, going to museums, looking at online art magazines and perusing galleries’ Instagrams. The experience of engagement, whether it be with the artist in person or on another platform is very important and intimate to me.

When I was in my early 20s, I went to a Franz Kline exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art with my mom, who is also an artist, and my aunt. That exhibit captivated me. I spent the entire day at the museum gazing at Kline’s broad and bold strokes of black and white, noting compositions, texture, and scale. I was so enthralled that I went back the next day also. I think that is all I did the entire weekend I was there.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am deeply passionate about Human Rights issues and have been working as an activist, (writing letters, signing petitions and working on campaigns,) with Amnesty International for about 20 years. Another life-long passion is animal welfare and I was fortunate enough to be able to contribute to the sea turtle rescue through the non-profit, Sea Turtle Inc., that occurred in Texas this year. I also invest in and support educational programs, the most recent one being Pinhead Institute.

What are your5 things I wish someone told me when I first started and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) TRUST YOUR INSTINCT AND YOUR VOICE

I think I hit my stride as a visual artist in the past few years when I gave up on the idea of trying to plan out my artwork. When I don’t have an outcome in mind, that is when the real magic happens. I get lost in the process, turn down the intellect, and let my intuition take over. I did not plan my “Soft Graffiti” series, which turned out to be popular with my private clients and successful for me financially. If I had said, “I am going to make a series that everyone will like and that will make big money,” it would have never transpired.

2) RELEASE DISTRACTIONS

I am trying to practice what I preach here, but I have found that the most immersive and creative experiences occurred when I turned my notifications off my phone or (gasp!) left my phone in another room outside of my studio. It works. Try it!

3) COMMIT TO YOURSELF

Put yourself first. This may come off as selfish, but I feel that a lot of artists, especially women, often put their creative endeavors on the back burner. When I commit to my art and writing and show up for myself I am a better person, period. I am happier and more fun to be around.

4) BE BOLD

Don’t hesitate if you have an idea. Don’t ask for permission. Start and keep going. Easier said than done, I know. If you think of someone you admire or emulate, chances are they were bold enough to stand out from the crowd and follow their own path. I am by nature, a very ambitious person and I used to be afraid to state this out loud, but I am embracing this quality and becoming more bold and forthright about who I am and it feels good; it feels authentic.

5) DON’T BE AFRAID TO “FAIL”

Failure is a dirty word in our culture. However, I have learned more from taking risks and failing than anything else. I have been rejected by several presses. It took me 2 years to get my first full-length poetry book published. I have many, many failed paintings stacked in my studio. It is like that iceberg diagram. What people see is about 10% of the reality of someone’s life and situation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One movement that I am putting high on my priority list right now is involvement in communities that inspire me and keep me sane. I am a part of two groups: a writing group and an art critique group. These communities are essential to me, not only as an artist/writer, but also as a human who thrives on collaboration, connection and communication.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I am consistently impressed by Padma Lakshmi, who is not only a wonderful author but also an activist who uses her platform to promote social justice, fight inequity and support women and people of color. I would love to talk with her about recipes and cooking, which is also a passion of mine, and also how we can use our voices to bring injustices to light.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @HeatherCSweeney

Facebook: Heather Sweeney

My website is: www.heathercsweeney.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!