Heather Snyder Ippolito of The Graceful Body: “Mindfulness”

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather Snyder Ippolito.

Heather Snyder Ippoltio is a nationally certified Alexander Technique teacher and Posture Coach who helps people suffering from chronic pain due to harmful postural patterns. She has helped hundreds of people get rid of their back and neck pain. She loves supporting and empowering as they discover comfort and confidence in their bodies again. Heather is the creator of the online course “Better Posture, Better Health” and offers in person and virtual postural assessments to clients around the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Hi! Thank you, I’d love to share. I come from a dance background so after studying dance in college and performing professionally for a year afterwards, I was looking for a career that would incorporate movement and teaching others. I got my Pilates certification in 2000 and began teaching but then in 2002, I was struck with chronic knee pain that I couldn’t make sense of. I tried everything to get to the root of it. I sought out all the therapies and exercises I could get my hands on but nothing helped until I discovered The Alexander Technique. The Alexander Technique taught me that my postural habits were leading to my pain by putting pressure on my spine and therefore also my hips and knees. Blown away by my newfound knowledge and freedom from pain, I decided to do the three year training to become an Alexander Technique teacher and I dedicated my life to empowering others with the knowledge and tools to find freedom from pain.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I think some of the most interesting things about my career have been some of the clients I taught when I was living in NYC. I taught in the East Village and there were quite a cast of characters that came through my doors over the years I taught in that location. Eccentric writers with fantastic stories, CEOs with barely any time to listen to me to get the education they paid me for, actors, models and musicians with amazing careers and stories to go with it. Teaching in lower Manhattan was a fun and crazy time!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Well one humorous thing happened right at the beginning of my career. I was finishing my pilates training and my teacher was watching me doing an advanced move on a piece of pilates equipment. I was trying to show off a bit to impress her and didn’t notice that the machine was on the wrong setting. I flipped over and landed flat on the floor! I remember learning from that experience that what I needed to do was focus on me, my work, and learning all I could. I wasn’t going to get very far if I focused on impressing other people!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My unique contribution is that I focus on posture and how it affects our entire lives. By posture, I don’t mean static positions we hold. Posture is not a static thing. We are moving beings and so when I talk about posture, I am referring to how we use our bodies every day in all of our daily activities. This includes everything from working at a desk to exercising to sleeping to sitting on the couch. We are dynamic beings who are often in motion and relating to other people, objects, and activities. So basically, posture is not a single position that you hold, it is how we move our bodies every day! Whether I am working with someone on sitting at a desk or playing golf, I always address the relationship between their head, neck and spine before I do anything else.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My teacher and mentor in my Alexander Technique program, Caren Bayer, was a huge source of inspiration and encouragement for me. It was a challenging three year program and there were many times I thought I might not make it through because of the intensity and depth of the work. She was always there for encouraging words or a shoulder to cry on before I picked myself up and got back to work.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

One blockage is simply habit. We all have habits that we cling to out of comfort or just familiarity. It’s not always easy to change our habits. I believe another is fear of failure. ‘What if I try and it just doesn’t work? Then I’ve failed and will feel even worse.” I think we are all guilty of feeling that way from time to time. I think another blockage can be fear of the unknown. We stick with what we know, even if it doesn’t always feel good, because at least we KNOW it.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

1 — Mindfulness — the practice of becoming present in your life and aware of what is going on inside if you. We are all so focused on things outside of us — our phones, other people, our work. Being present during our day gives us so much valuable information. How am I feeling, how is my body feeling? What emotions am I experiencing today and why?

2 — Sit on your sit bones! In order to have good posture and a lengthened spine and back while sitting, you have to sit directly on the sit bones. To find them, slide your hands underneath your butt and feel for the bones directly underneath. The aim is to sit directly on top of the bones. It is easiest to feel them when sitting in a hard chair (wood or metal seat). It is harder to feel them on a cushioned seat. If you are slouching your lower back in a chair (and not on the sit bones) you cannot sit up well and will put pressure and strain on your back.

3. Make sure you are using your laptop with some support! As useful as portable computers might be, their design has a critical flaw. Because the screen and the keyboard are so close together, using a laptop encourages a slumping posture, with your arms up too high, your neck craned forward, and your back slouching. Mount your laptop on a laptop riser or on a stack of books and use an external keyboard and mouse. This will separate the keyboard and screen and allow you to get length in your spine as you work. Another option is to get a laptop stand that will lift up the screen and angle the keyboard for easier use. Try one of these options and your neck will be happier!

4. Don’t stare down at your phone! Yes, we are all going to be looking at our phones but HOW we do it is what is important. When we stare down all the time, we put pressure on our necks and strain our upper backs. This can lead to permanent changes in our spine and can cause daily tension. Lift your phone up to eye level when you are using it. Another option is to prop your phone up on something when using it so you aren;t holding it the whole time.

5. Don’t wear flip flops! Yes, those easy to slip on summer shoes can actually be bad for your body. Since there is little support in flip flops, you have to grip your toes to hold the sandals on as you walk. This changes your gait and how you use the muscles all throughout your body. We are meant to do heel to toe walking, using our whole foot but flip flops don’t allow this. It is hard to lengthen through your spine when you are gripping your toes and lower leg to keep your flip flops on.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

For me, I exercise daily for 3 main reasons. First, it has huge benefits on my mental health. Exercise has been shown in numerous studies to help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety and it absolutely is a big part of managing my anxiety. I also exercise to feel strong. I love how lifting weights makes me feel. I love the feeling of empowerment and confidence it gives me. I also exercise to keep my body flexible and my muscles healthy. Regular stretching is so important to keep our muscles limber and keep our spines healthy as well.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

I recommend walking to get some cardio and get your heart rate up, yoga to connect the mind and body, and weight lifting to get those muscles strong!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Pema Chodron’s book, “Living Beautifully with Uncertainty and Change” is a book I go to often when I’m feeling anxious or in the midst of big life transitions. Based on the principles of Buddhism, the book helps the reader to understand that although life is always in transition and nothing is ever permanent, we can find safety and grounding in ourselves. Instead of impermanence being a daunting idea, it shows us how to rely on ourselves, our breath, our inner guidance and inner knowing to get us through the difficult times in our lives.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh wow, that is a big question! If I wanted to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, I would start by finding ways to house, feed and bring healthcare to the millions of people in the world that have that need.

There is so much suffering and so much need in the world right now and I do my best to help as many people as I can each day through donations to organizations or direct giving.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is from Maya Angelou. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” People remember how they feel after they spend time with you. In my work and my life, I want people to feel like I see them, I hear them. And I value them.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Well, truthfully, I’d love to sit down with Oprah. So, Oprah, if you’re reading this, I adore you and have learned so much from you over the years and I’m officially inviting you over to have lunch with me 🙂

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I’d love for people to find me at my instagram account https://www.instagram.com/good.posture.mama/

and on youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxJJDlKzOZYhobhQ04D4N9A

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!