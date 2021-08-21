Heather Macre of Fennemore: “Reduce administrative burdens”

Reduce administrative burdens — while I do not want to put myself out of a job, there are a lot of competing laws that make the administrative side of healthcare almost impossible to navigate. I think this is a place where clarity is needed to balance patient interests with those of a more streamlined care system.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Heather Macre.

Heather Macre is a director in Fennemore’s litigation department in Phoenix where her work focuses in the areas of business litigation, healthcare and bankruptcy. Her business clients, ranging from huge multinational companies to small business owners rely on her astute counsel for matters including breach of contract, confidentiality issues, business partnership dissolvements and patent disputes. In the healthcare arena, Heather’s business acumen encompasses all aspects of healthcare agreements, such as hospital recruitment agreements, employment agreements and non-compete covenants, and office-sharing agreements.

She also provides professional representation in licensure and disciplinary proceedings, and in matters concerning HIPAA and Stark and False Claims Act compliance. Starting in 2008, when the valley of the sun witnessed firsthand the impacts of the recession and the collapse of the housing marketing, Heather has worked in numerous bankruptcy cases, including litigation asset planning and healthcare dissolution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I studied anthropology and art history and worked abroad for some time. When I returned to the US, I knew that I wanted to pursue a graduate degree with a clearer career path. I went to law school and started practicing in 2009 and I have really enjoyed it.

I started doing healthcare law because my partner and I were representing physicians and other healthcare professionals in a series of civil lawsuits. Our clients liked us and asked us to handle other matters, so we slowly started working on the regulatory side. I am very curious about medicine and working in this realm allowed me to learn more and apply my legal skills.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I am not sure if this is the most interesting, but, as a healthcare lawyer, the COVID pandemic has certainly been a unique circumstance for my practice. It was interesting learning how to flex and adapt to the rapidly changing landscape during COVID and to get the best information to my clients as quickly as possible, knowing it might soon change.

For example, seeing that the COVID pandemic was going to disproportionately impact the elder care/congregate care environment, I proactively positioned myself as a thought leader in the industry, often hearing that I was one of the only voices offering both legal and practical advice on this issue. I authored a series of articles and webinars targeting the industry with tips on best practices, managing outbreaks, handling questions from relatives and preventing the spread. I presented to both firm clients, the public and to industry groups, providing regular updates on new developments from the CDC, OSHA and the Arizona Department of Health Services, among others. I helped participants keep up with the fast-changing regulatory landscape to keep the most vulnerable people safe. I worked directly with clients to minimize the impact of COVID on several elder care communities. I was able to really make a difference in the community.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started out, I was a prosecutor in Florida. At one of my first trials, I had a package of marijuana to introduce into evidence at a drug trial. As I was showing it to the witness and jury, I opened the wrong end of the evidence envelope. I did not know the marijuana was vacuum sealed, and I essentially “sprayed” it on the jury. I was mortified.

I learned that anything can happen. I asked for a recess and tried to help the court deputy clean it up. I also apologized profusely. And then I had to just go on and finish the trial. And it was ok! I learned that things happen that we cannot plan for, and we simply need to admit the mistake, clean it up and keep going. You cannot let mistakes throw you off of your game.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just Keep Swimming” Dory, Finding Nemo. I remind myself of this when things are tough, whether personally or professionally. Tenacity and grit are so important, and sometimes you have to “just keep swimming” to get to a better outcome.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have been working a lot on expanding telemedicine and what medicine will look like post-COVID. I am very excited about this because telemedicine has the power to give people in rural and underserved areas access to the best care.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is one who cares for your body and mind. It is someone that you can relate to and feel comfortable talking to about anything. We need providers we can trust and who treat the whole person.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

I think the elder care space really struggled with COVID and I worked hard to target and educate that industry. I think we will struggle with the after-effects of COVID for some time.

The larger healthcare industry is also struggling with providing care to all people and to do so in an affordable fashion. We have a very large system that is not always as patient-centered as it should be and where the cost of care can be astronomical. When this sort of system is confronted by a workforce shortage and a pandemic, it can be very difficult to correct the course.

I think we need to use this time to review what we learned during COVID and make those changes now so that we are more prepared for whatever comes next. The profession should embrace technology to increase access to affordable care.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The vaccine was developed quickly and the roll out has been very well executed. Millions of Americans have been able to get vaccinated, for free, in a relatively short period of time. This is truly a monumental public health initiative that has been largely successful.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

1. More access. Here in Arizona, for example, we have parts of the state where providers and specialists simply aren’t accessible to many people or they have to drive for hours. We need better access, particularly to specialized care.

2. More focus on mental health. We need to remove the stigma around mental health and treat it as a necessary component of healthcare.

3. More focus on health and primary care; less focus on “sick care.” We need to increase the payments for primary care and preventative care. Much of this stems from the low payment rates for this sort of care.

4. More transparency around cost. Without cost data and metrics, we cannot improve the cost of healthcare or its delivery.

5. Reduce administrative burdens — while I do not want to put myself out of a job, there are a lot of competing laws that make the administrative side of healthcare almost impossible to navigate. I think this is a place where clarity is needed to balance patient interests with those of a more streamlined care system.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Broader, more diverse recruitment would help tremendously. We also need to incentivize providers to work in lower-paying fields and in areas with medical need. We do that currently, but not on a large enough scale. I also think this is a place where technology and telemedicine can play a large role.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

There needs to be better, more diverse recruitment, starting in high school, as well as more financial support to allow diverse students to take on the financial burdens of preparing for and attending medical school. Mentoring is also key and we need current physicians to mentor high school student and above. From there, medical employers need to consider diversity within their hiring and mentorship programs.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

We need to be more mindful of this and provide more resources for physicians both at work and outside of work. We need to reduce the stigma surrounding seeking mental health care. Physician leaders needs to be trained to recognized and address burn out. Flexible work arrangements should be offered to help stem the psychological strain of practice.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Individuals need to take some control of their care. They should ask questions and focus on preventative measures. Individuals should educate themselves and vote for leaders and policies that support the changes that they want to see in the healthcare space. Corporations can support these efforts and create policies that allow individuals to focus on better health and preventative care even while at work.

Communities need to help shape the health systems that they want and to collect data to evaluate what is working and what is not.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have said it here a few times — we need to remove the stigma surrounding mental health. Mental health is just as important as physical health and should be treated as such. We need people to be more open about their struggles and we need physicians to be more aggressive in bringing mental health into the conversation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I regularly write for the Arizona Medical Association and for our Fennemore website. I am also active on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.