Heather K. Terry of GoodSam Foods: “Understanding Market Feasibility”

Understanding Market Feasibility: Will people buy my product? In my career, I have seen a lot of products that are answers to questions no one asked. Getting this information doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. It can be as simple as asking your social media following if they are having a similar struggle and needing a solution.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather K. Terry.

Heather K. Terry is the Co-founder & CEO of GoodSam PBC. She has been a CPG mentor and angel investor, the author of ‘From Broadway to Wall Street, Cautionary Tales of an Unlikely Entrepreneur’, a Partner and the Chief Strategy Officer of BeyondBrands (a top tier CPG consulting agency focused on natural products in NYC), and the host of the Scaling with Soul podcast (on hiatus). For over a decade, she’s been immersed in the complexities and nuances of the consumer-packaged goods and snacks vertical.

First as the co-founder of NibMor Chocolate. Next, as the mastermind behind the expansion of popular clean beauty and wellness brands including S.W. Basics, Pulp Pantry, GoodSam, Organic Bath Company and more. She has been a highly-sought after advisor to many up-and-coming wellness products on a mission to land coveted spots on the shelves of national retailers like Whole Foods and Target. Her expertise has been featured at WELL Insiders, WELL Summit, ALT Summit, The Wild Rose Collective, the Rising Women Conference, Good Housekeeping’s Raise the Green Bar Summit, Loyola University Chicago’s Women’s Leadership Forum and the Regenerative Rising Summit. She is a graduate of the International Culinary Center (now ICE) in NYC, has an MFA from Rutgers University and a certificate in ESG from the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thanks so much for having me! I grew up on the South West side of Chicago in a middle class neighborhood. My mother is an immigrant from Poland and my dad was second generation Polish working in the steel mills. They worked hard to give me and my sister access to education; it was their number one priority. Though we grew up as middle class as it gets, our parents saved money to give us as many experiences as they could.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I’ve been in the natural products industry for about 14 years. I was an actress in NYC (I actually hold a MFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers) and I had a food hobby. A food hobby is when you are literally interested in anything food, cooking but mainly eating! It was 2008 and the housing crisis had hit. It was a tough time for artists and I decided to try my hand at something new. My curiosity around healthy eating stemmed from my father’s battle with leukemia. He was sick for 11 years and started making some connections between food and feeling better. I like to think I continued that journey after he passed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can only pick one?! No but seriously, there were so many. NibMor Chocolate, my first food start-up that is still on the market today had a massive spelling error on our first set of packaging. But we didn’t know it until we were packing out our last box of that packaging. My then boyfriend, now husband, had been putting bars in boxes for hours and looked up and said, ‘Chocate? What’s chocate?’. After the horror subsided, we found it wildly entertainly that no customer or buyer (we were in about 150 doors at that point) had ever brought it to our attention. The big lesson here was around attention to detail even when you are moving a hundred miles an hour. It’s always worth asking one more person to take a look at something to make sure it is right.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’m going to give you two because they are the two I see over and over again. 1. Not having a financial model. This is so important because you need to have a clear picture of what you are able to do, where you are coming up short and where you are overextending the brand/ company. Money is one of the most important things in a start-up and I can not tell you how many entrepreneurs I see making snap emotional decisions that sometimes put them out of business. Get a handle on your numbers! 2. Not understanding what is required of your brand in retail. Over the course of my career brands have come to me seeking introductions to Whole Foods, Costco, whoever, but they don’t really understand the true barriers to entry. Oftentimes you have to provide free product, the marketing program costs are very high, you have to commit to discounts multiple times a year but often entrepreneurs (especially start-up entrepreneurs) don’t really understand how those costs stack up and relate back to their brand and the bottom line. I have seen brands practically go out of business for not understanding these programs (they do them anyway thinking they will deal with the consequences later, and do). SO, find someone to educate you about them, it is one of the most important conversations you might have.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First, make a bunch and let people you trust, try it. And I’m not talking about your mom, your mom will always tell you it is great (or at least I hope she will!). Give it to people who you know will tell you the truth. When we started NibMor, we created a survey and let people submit it blind which took a lot of pressure off. With the technology around products like Survey Monkey, this isn’t difficult to do.

Second, look at what a financial position might look like for you. Contrary to most articles and interviews early stage founders hear, not everyone can raise friends and family money. Not everyone has friends and family with deep pockets. Historically and statistically white males raise more money than any other group and sadly, after all our talk across industries, this is still true. Mostly because white men have more access to cash in early stage companies. So look at your financial position and your access to capital and figure out what you need and where you might need to go to raise that money because money will be the single largest hurdle for most businesses to launch and grow. It has to be a priority if you want to be successful. It has to be thought of early and often.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Again, money is usually the single largest hurdle. In addition to that, accept that you don’t know what you don’t know. Find people who have already done it, try to get intros, network, take people to coffee (or virtual coffee) to get as much information as you can that is unfiltered.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I’ve been a consultant so I’m not going to say no to that! With that said, if you need the support and it fits your budget, get the people you need. What’s nice about consultants is that they can be short term and in some circumstances can be less expensive than hiring someone full time. This can be extremely useful in the beginning. Consultants can also save you a lot of time. When we talk about invention development, if you are stuck, it might be the best money you spend depending on your industry. Also, before you hire anyone, please ask for references, ok? There are some great people selling snake oil out there.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

If you are at a really early stage, that decision will be made for you: venture capitalists typically won’t invest in high risk start-ups. Most start-ups, maybe with the exception of tech, are bootstrapped. When you are growing at a significant rate and need growth capital (capital needed or the company will stall or stay relatively flat), that is when VC’s will be interested. Until then you have a few options: bootstrap, friends and family (again, not available to everyone), bank loans, SBA loans, angel investors, crowdfunding. The fundamental question with taking on any equity capital (money taken in for a portion of ownership in the business) is how much you want to sell off at a time when the business isn’t worth a lot. It can eat into your own ownership and that is a question worth asking.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Patents in food are not super common so I can’t comment there. However, raw ingredients, manufacturing, retailers and distributors are some of the biggest question marks when starting a food business! My best advice is to ask around and get recommendations from people who have been in the space. This is where some freelance consultants can really be worth the money. When you are small and all else fails, a google search and a short term band-aid to get things done can go a long way until you find your way.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Understanding Market Feasibility: Will people buy my product? In my career, I have seen a lot of products that are answers to questions no one asked. Getting this information doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. It can be as simple as asking your social media following if they are having a similar struggle and needing a solution. Understanding the Financial Commitment it will take to be successful: Spending money on financial modeling and understanding it will be the absolute BEST money you will spend going into business. For some it will mean they don’t go into business and production. I was once part of a paper goods company that had a heavy focus on recycling education. I started to understand that this company was going to have to raise a lot more money than it would make for a long time and I ultimately decided to leave that business. The financial mountain was too big. Building a Go to Market Strategy: Once you know people are interested in buying something, you understand the financials and are comfortable either ponying up that cash or raising it, you need to figure out how you are going to do that and create a map. I’ve seen so many companies fly by the seat of their pants, grabbing opportunities willy nilly. Spoiler: it never works out and they put themselves out of business or nearly out of business. Have a plan. Creating a Business Plan: And speaking of a plan, also have a long term plan that ranges 3–5 years. Not all of it will come true exactly and you will pivot due to circumstances but having that north star when it comes to the ‘way’ and ‘why’ you are doing something and the ‘how’ will always guide you. Even after leaving NibMor Chocolate, for years the new CEO would call me to check the north star to make sure he wasn’t taking the company so far away from its original intentions. Business Plans set long term goals and intentions. You will be grateful to have one in questionable moments. A kick ass product: This speaks for itself. Back in my early days as an entrepreneur I remember my friend Bob McClure of McClure’s Pickles (we were both actors for a long time, turned food entrepreneurs!) telling me that yes, packaging matters so someone will initially pick something up. That external package is the initial appeal, something new and exciting or the comfort of an old standby. BUT, he cautioned, if what is inside that beautiful jar or wrapper tastes bad, you are DONE with that customer. Probably forever. It’s really hard to get someone to pick something up again after a bad experience- even if you write ‘reformulated’ all over it. Don’t rush product development. Get it right the first time.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

You have to take your time with R&D. I see products all the time that have clearly been rushed to market. Sample it out to everyone you know. Get a thick skin and take feedback seriously and not personally. You might have a great idea but the execution in scale may take trial and error and time. Push yourself and your manufacturers to get it right not to rush to some timeline that forces you to shoot yourself in the foot.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Well I like to think so! Look, I am a privileged white woman. That is not lost on me. What I decided to do with that is to stay in my lane and do the things I am great at doing while shining a spotlight on the farmers and individuals who make the product lines my companies have brought to market. I get to have a big mouth so I use it to try to connect the dots between people. We are all human. We all have struggles. We live in different places and have a different experiences, but what we have that we share is more common than most of us realize. At GoodSam we prioritize the planet because without the planet we can not serve people, no matter how hard we try, so Mother Earth needs first priority. We do this by working and highlighting regenerative organic farming. Next is people, we pay our farmers fairly and directly and we reinvest in their business and community infrastructure. By taking care of the planet and its people, we all prosper. So when someone buys GoodSam, they are doing so much more than honoring their keto diet or purchasing a better for you product for their family, they are taking care of many people and the planet.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We can all prosper by prioritizing the planet and paying workers fairly, that includes big business. Big business can only benefit from changes to create more sustainability. In fact, businesses in the US are currently leaving a lot of money on the table by not implementing sustainable practices.

But if I’m going to start a movement: I ask everyone reading this to consider every purchase they make and its impact. When you purchase anything from a company you are signaling your acceptance of that product and the company’s practices. Buying something at the grocery store or online seems like the most benign everyday thing, however I am here to tell you it is the most powerful thing and it is in our hands as individuals who make purchases everyday to create real change and sustainability. What do you stand for? You can send that message with every single dollar you spend.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ha! Love this- what a fantastic question! I would love to meet Rose Marcario, the former CEO of Patagonia. Being a leader in the business of sustainability is already lonely but being a woman is almost unheard of- there are so few (I dare anyone to challenge that by googling ‘Business Leaders’ and seeing what comes up!). I would love to hear about her challenges and victories not only in driving Patagonia’s mission forward, but also in doing it as the woman in the room.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.