Heather Hubbard: “Screw it, just do it”

Another favorite mantra that I’ve adopted is from Richard Branson. His “screw it, just do it” philosophy has allowed me to get out of my way, not overthink things, and just take action. It’s difficult to learn if you’re not trying new things and putting yourself out there. I’ve had some amazing experiences and opportunities throughout my life that many call lucky. But I know the truth. It’s because I constantly say to myself, “screw it, just do it — what’s the worst that can happen?” The funny thing is it always seems to work out, often better than I might have imagined.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather Hubbard. She is a motivational speaker, strategic advisor, and creator of high-level mastermind experiences. Her weekly podcast, Hustle & Flow, was named by the ABA Journal as one of the Top 25 podcasts in the country. A fierce advocate of helping women rise within their respective industries, Heather is known for her “real talk” and practical solutions. Before she established her own company, Heather was a partner and practice group leader at an AmLaw 200 law firm. She has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Copyright, Trademark, Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent Litigation, Mid-South SuperLawyers, Benchmark Litigation, and Managing IP Stars. She was also named one of Nashville’s Top 40 under 40 by the Nashville Business Journal. Heather graduated summa cum laude from the University of Louisville and received her Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University Law School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

At age 31, I made partner and was promoted to a leadership position at an AmLaw 200 firm. Make no mistake — I loved being a lawyer. Although my career was soaring, my personal life was in complete disarray. I began a soul-searching journey over the next couple of years that eventually led me and my husband on a trip to Tanzania (I had always wanted to go to Africa). We were on safari during the great migration, and across this wild oasis, there were wildebeests, zebras, animals everywhere, moving this way and that.

It wasn’t ordered, but it wasn’t chaotic either — there was this kind of harmonious flow. The giraffes didn’t hold a staff meeting; the antelopes didn’t need to consider a slide deck. There was something larger, even divine, governing this intuitive, tide-like movement. And every animal just knew.

And in that moment on the Serengeti, I knew, too. I felt it in my bones. I knew it the way your blood knows which way to flow, and your heart knows when to pump next. And I knew something had to change.

I made a decision: I loved the law, but I was done. The partners at the firm thought I’d lost my mind, and they couldn’t believe I was serious.

But I did. I left, and never looked back. Now, I could focus on what excited me far more: Helping high-achieving women rise to the top without having to pretend to be something they’re not or sacrifice what matters most to them.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The most disruptive thing I’m doing right now is leading a unique and innovative virtual retreat live from Miraval Austin, a luxury resort.

I had planned a retreat at Miraval Austin with my mastermind, The 2020 Experience, in June but Miraval had to close their resort due to COVID concerns. Instead of just pivoting to virtual, I had the idea that we could mix things up, invite more people to join us, and show everyone that an amazing virtual was possible. I had been to so many male-dominated industry events, this time I wanted to flip things around so that my event would be female-led but everyone was welcome to attend.

First, we rescheduled the event for the end of July. Then, in record time, my team and I designed a completely over the top experience, we called Summer Camp. While all of the attendees, the AV crew, and other presenters would attend the event virtually. I would travel to Austin with a video crew, so I could lead my sessions live onsite and go behind-the-scenes to film live programming with Miraval wellness specialists.

Summer Camp also included Mike Ganino as the MC, over a dozen choose-your-own-adventure workshops and roundtables led by some of the best speakers and experts in the country, short “campfire stories” by highly successful women, daily keynote speakers, and even curated “cabins” so attendees had a crew to hang out with each day. Everything was an interactive dynamic and was supported by an online dashboard.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I may not have met her in person, but Dolly Parton has been my mentor since I was a small child in Kentucky. I watched all of her shows and listened to every song. I wanted to be like her when I grew up — loud, confident, authentic, and fun. I didn’t see many other women being that bold. Dolly was refreshing and inspiring. Whether she knew it or not, she shaped how I saw myself and what I thought was possible.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

One of my favorite quotes is by Henry Ford — “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.” I’ve used it as a guiding principle throughout my career. People have told me time and time again that I can’t do things, which only fuels me more. I’ve always taken this advice to heart and understood that it was up to me to believe in myself. Mindset is everything.

When I left my legal career to start my own personal and professional development company, I was working with Gabby Bernstein. She asked, “Do you want to be right or do you want to be happy?” I said, “I’m a lawyer. I want to be right.” I was only partly joking.

Over time, I started to understand that my desire to be right — in relationships and situations — was causing me to experience pain. Letting go of the need to be right allowed me to experience more joy.

Another favorite mantra that I’ve adopted is from Richard Branson. His “screw it, just do it” philosophy has allowed me to get out of my way, not overthink things, and just take action. It’s difficult to learn if you’re not trying new things and putting yourself out there. I’ve had some amazing experiences and opportunities throughout my life that many call lucky. But I know the truth. It’s because I constantly say to myself, “screw it, just do it — what’s the worst that can happen?” The funny thing is it always seems to work out, often better than I might have imagined.

How are you going to shake things up next?

Similar to the Summer Camp concept, I’m completely changing the way I design and run my Mastermind Experiences. I’m looking at what would work best in a virtual environment as well as considering what people need most. Our next Mastermind Experience, which begins in August, will include opportunities to connect with and be inspired by trailblazers, innovators, and celebrities through a variety of roundtables, activities, and Q&As.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I was profoundly impacted by The Big Leap: Conquer Your Hidden Fear and Take Life to the Next Level by Gay Hendricks. I re-read it at least once a year to help me stay in my zone of genius rather than my zone of excellence. I’m always learning more and more about what that truly means. It’s not easy, but so worth it. Everyone around you wants and needs you to live in your zone of excellence, but it’s living on the edge in your zone of genius that allows you to be who you truly want to be, which is insanely satisfying and fun. Each year, I become bolder and more unapologetic as I seek to embrace my genius.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like everyone to understand and begin practicing what I call “Simple Courage.” I wish we could all drop the armor of false courage and start making brave choices in our everyday lives that were authentic and true to who we are. We’ve all been socialized by our families and societies to show up in a certain way, which has caused so many of us pain and heartache. If everyone could learn how to be brave in every area of their lives, not just the ones that feel most comfortable, we could all be so much happier. This has been on my heart for quite some time. I’ve had a post-it note with that title on my wall for years. I finally started giving my Simple Courage keynote last year and will be launching a podcast with the same name in the near future. So, you never know, it might just trigger a movement!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is from the Queen herself. Beyoncé famously said, “I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” Don’t wait for others to believe in you. Others will project their own fears and insecurities on you, so it’s important to find your strength and courage from within. When I walked away from a lucrative legal career to start my own company, so many of my friends, family, and colleagues thought I was making a huge mistake. I’m so glad I bet on myself and didn’t listen to their well-meaning advice. When you believe in yourself, nothing and no one can stop you.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is www.heatherjoyhubbard.com and you can find me on Instagram and Facebook at @HeatherJoyHubbard

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!