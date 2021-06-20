Heather Hanson of Style & Thrive: “Getting enough sleep each night is the foundation of physical wellness”

Any habit that connects you to your values or something bigger than yourself is a good one to cultivate to increase spiritual wellness. For some people that might mean praying, for others it might be meditating, or going for a walk. Doing some kind of exercise at regular intervals that helps you figure out your values or re-connect you with them can also be very beneficial for our spiritual wellness. Also, when I’m building new habits, sometimes I like to think of it more as creating a ritual. Creating a habit can sometimes feel like you’re doing things on autopilot, but a ritual brings meaning to your life. So let’s say you want to start reading before bed. You could turn that into a more meaningful ritual by lighting a candle when you read and cuddling up with your favorite blanket.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewingHeather Hanson.

Heather is a certified life and wellbeing coach, a certified positive psychology practitioner, and creator of the Embodied Energy framework, a sustainable productivity method she teaches to her clients. She is also the founder of Style & Thrive LLC, where she works as a consultant with companies to improve the wellbeing of their employees, with a focus on stress and energy management.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin and always felt a bit out of place there. I always said I was a city girl stuck on a farm (laughs). Looking back on it now though, I’m glad I grew up in a small town. I actually do love to be around nature and it was great to have a quieter and slower pace of life back then. Also, I love animals, so living on a farm, even though my family weren’t farmers, allowed us the space to have lots of dogs, cats and other animals.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In my former career, I always worked really hard, and it paid off in the form of promotions over the years. I eventually burned out though, due to the stress and heavy workload. After burning out, I started researching how to recover and prevent it from happening to me again. Then I took what I learned and implemented it in my own life. Once I gained this knowledge and personal experience, I just couldn’t keep it to myself. I knew it could help other people too, so I decided to quit my job and start my business teaching and coaching other people.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I believe everyone we meet affects us in some way that contributes to who we become, so in that sense there’s really too many to name. In a professional capacity though, I’ve been really blessed to have had some really great managers in the past. There are two in particular who really went out of their way to coach me and push me to grow, as well as putting a spotlight on me at key times to help further my career. I owe a lot of my professional growth to them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh my gosh (laughs). Well, many years ago in my apparel career, I was interviewing for a new job and the interviewer asked me what I liked best about their clothing. I said I loved the way their pants fit me, and when I got home that night I realized I had put on a pair of their competitor’s pants that day. I was so embarrassed! I got the job though. I guess the lesson from that is to make sure my actions back up my words (laughs).

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I just finished reading Lisa Feldman Barrett’s new book, 7 ½ Lessons About the Brain, and she dispels some common myths about the brain which were really eye opening. What really excited me most though, was her explanation of why our brains evolved to the way it is now, which is to perform its most important function of managing our body’s energy. The focus of my work right now is energy management, so it was so exciting to learn new brain science to back up the importance of it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

There are so many great quotes, but one of my favorites is from Rumi, “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” It reminds me that I can only control my own thoughts, feelings, and actions. I can direct my actions in ways to promote change in the world, but I can’t force others to change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now I’m preparing to launch my Embodied Energy program as a group program for the first time, which I’m really excited about. It’s a framework for learning how to manage your energy so that you can be highly productive without burning out. It’s really been life-changing for me, so I’m really excited to teach it to more people.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Every mental task that our mind needs to perform will drain our mental energy, so anything you can do to limit the number of decisions you’re making will be beneficial. Also, taking the time to plan your day in advance, as well as set clear goals will give you extra mental space because you won’t have to make as many decisions on a moment to moment basis. Batching your tasks is another good habit to put in place. Our brains can’t actually do more than one thing at a time, so when we “multitask” it’s actually just switching between different tasks really quickly, which is very mentally draining. It’s less draining if you can structure your day where you’re working on one project or task for a large block of time, like writing for 2 hours in the morning and checking your email once a day where maybe an hour checking and responding to email instead of doing it randomly throughout the day.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

My meditation practice has been really helpful in keeping me centered and focused lately. I kind of make it up as I go though (laughs). Depending on how I feel each day, I might focus on my breath, or I might do something resembling a loving kindness meditation. I don’t worry so much about the method and instead I just use the time to focus on whatever I choose to focus on that day and keep bringing my mind back to that when I catch it wandering.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Getting enough sleep each night is the foundation of physical wellness. In addition to sleep, I would focus on eating a healthy diet and developing a regular exercise habit. It’s important to start with sleep first, because if you aren’t getting enough sleep, it makes it much harder to choose healthy foods and find the energy to exercise. These are difficult habits for most people to put in place, so it’s important to work on them in an order that will set you up for success. And remember that small steps taken over time can lead to big changes, because with all three of these habits, people often try to do too much at once, setting themselves up for failure. I know that from personal experience too (laughs).

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Healthy eating is definitely a difficult habit to create for most people, and I believe the main blockages are what I mentioned before. Most people aren’t getting enough sleep, which means during the day their willpower to resist unhealthy foods is lower and their body needs more energy, so they’re craving foods that will give them a quick boost in energy, like sugar. And sugar is very addictive, so once we indulge in those foods it puts our body in the cycle of eating sugar for an energy boost, which leads to a sugar crash, which leads us to want more sugar. It’s a very difficult cycle to break out of. I’ve gotten sucked into it many times. So you want to make sure you’re getting enough sleep so that you don’t indulge in those unhealthy foods to begin with. The other obstacle is lack of planning. Unhealthy foods are often much more accessible than healthy foods. Healthy meals and snacks often take some preparation, whereas unhealthy foods are frequently grab and go. So if you can take one day a week to plan and prep your meals and snacks ahead of time, it will make it so much easier to eat healthy.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Something that can have a big impact on our emotional wellness is to try and have one high-quality connection each day. What I mean by that is to have one experience a day where you’re connecting with a friend or family member you love that’s more meaningful than just talking about everyday stuff. It could be something as small as sending a text to your friend that says “Just wanted to let you know I think you’re awesome!” Developing and fostering high-quality connections with others is a strong predictor of emotional wellness and resilience. Also, anything you do during the day that increases the amount of positive emotions you have will also do wonders. Again, it can be big or small things. Surround yourself with items that make you smile, or now that we’re working from home, maybe take more mini breaks from your desk to go hug your kid or your dog — this one’s a bonus because it’s also a high-quality connection moment!

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

There are opposing views on this, and the interesting part is that I think both sides are right. On one side, people will tell you to just smile, even if you’re faking it, and you’ll feel better. The opposing view is that it’s just woo woo nonsense and that a fake smile can’t make you happy. And it’s true that if you’re depressed or just really sad, faking a smile isn’t going to magically make you happy. However, there’s a lot of research about not just how the mind can affect the body, but also about how the body can affect the mind. If you’re in a negative emotional place or even if you’re just feeling neutral, smiling, even if you don’t feel like it, can make you feel a little bit better. If you do a little fake laughing on top of that, it can boost your mood even more. You’ll feel a bit silly at first, but I’ve done this myself and it actually works!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Any habit that connects you to your values or something bigger than yourself is a good one to cultivate to increase spiritual wellness. For some people that might mean praying, for others it might be meditating, or going for a walk. Doing some kind of exercise at regular intervals that helps you figure out your values or re-connect you with them can also be very beneficial for our spiritual wellness. Also, when I’m building new habits, sometimes I like to think of it more as creating a ritual. Creating a habit can sometimes feel like you’re doing things on autopilot, but a ritual brings meaning to your life. So let’s say you want to start reading before bed. You could turn that into a more meaningful ritual by lighting a candle when you read and cuddling up with your favorite blanket.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Yes, spending time in nature can be a similar experience to meditation. Most of the biggest moments of clarity I’ve had in my life have come to me when I’ve spent some time walking or running in the park. Without the distractions of everyday life, we have the space to remember what’s most important to us. It can be a very powerful experience. Or at the very least, it can bring you a moment of calm, which we all need sometimes.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If we could start a movement of kindness to spread across the globe the way Covid has, I think that would have such a huge impact on the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Gary Vaynerchuk. Sometimes he gets criticized for promoting “hustle culture” too much, but if you listen to him long enough, you’ll realize some of his main values are things like self-awareness, happiness, and kindness, which are some of my top values as well. I also really admire the consistency and clarity in his messaging, as well as his passion.

