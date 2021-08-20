Heather Hadden: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

When it comes to the Toronto real estate market, Heather Hadden is a born and bred expert with strong family roots in the city. Hadden’s magnetic energy and passion for people has allowed her to develop a unique and proven approach to change the lives of thousands of others. Through Hadden Homes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Reality, she is the resident expert for all buying and selling in and around the red hot real estate market of the city.

Hadden has taken the humdrum of the regular real estate market, and flipped it on its head; her proven and unique Hadden Homes Method has netted her nearly a billion dollars in real estate sales over her career. She leads the pack in Toronto real estate for sales, Hadden Homes has repeatedly been named one of the 0.1% Toronto Real Estate Board rankings of realtors, and listings sell in an average of just 11.5 days for 105% of the list price. Hadden is well known in the real estate community, respected by many in the business, and truly valued by her clients. With 15 years in the industry, there is no challenge she is not willing to take on, and her people-based approach has bettered the real estate experience in Toronto.

Hadden’s bond with clients is lifelong, with many of her clients staying with her for all of their important moves over time. She is invested in the long-term outcome of any pairing of property and person and has made it her method to make this process smooth; understanding that it is emotional, stressful, and not the same for everyone. Regardless of buying or selling, Hadden starts with an in-depth team consultation with her clients, getting an honest, realistic idea of what they want and need from the relationship.

Hadden is open, honest, and realistic with her sellers, keeping them involved every step of the way. She has cultivated a distinct look for the homes she sells, starting with a clean slate, painting the interiors white, and then staging them to maximize the space and ambiance. She spends way more than the average agent on prepping her properties for sellers, which makes a huge difference in their bottom line. Additionally, Hadden has conquered the social media game, using it as the powerful, versatile tool that it is to reach as many people as she can, putting her homes right on their screens and making those crucial connections happen.

Heather understands what it means to be stuck in transition, and how hard the climb can be to get on the most fulfilling track. She studied sociology at Queen’s University, then attended school to become an educator. After a few years as a teacher, Hadden took a chance on real estate. Establishing a successful business, getting married, and having a child – her world then soon came crumbling down, and after a difficult divorce, she had to start over. Despite moving three times in a row very quickly, she planted her feet and embraced the love she has for people and real estate, dedicating herself to making the transition to a new home easier, smoother, and more fulfilling for everyone.

“I love helping people, I have a team that I love, we are people-based, we always go above and beyond, because we want to, so no matter the price tag or property, everyone gets the same recipe for success.”

Hadden Homes has been named as one of the top 101 DIgital-Marketing Startups and Companies in Toronto (2021) Learn more about the proven Hadden Homes Method and connect with Heather Hadden on her website, https://haddenhomes.com, and Instagram.