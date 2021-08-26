Hearts Of A Loving Home: Photograph and Song- Rahim Mehryar #Afghanistan

Home is where we have made it to be. It’s the heart and sensory, which moves us into the greater wonders of home. Love brings us through in more ways, than what we could ever know, when it comes to the safekeeping of a home. And then it stops. There is no home. Not during this time, at least. Some are able to flee. Others are forced to stay. The rest have no other option, but to be rooted in, home. Who has it worst?

Those, who leave must establish a new home; mostly in territory, unfamiliar to their Being! It hurts. It’s utterly painful. Yet, for now, home is not safe. What is one to do? How is a person able to manifests abundance, within such difficult times? How can one see the future, when they are far from home?

For those who stay? Well, home has transformed into a different meaning. It may actually be safer to stay within the confines of home; as the outside world has become a little more dangerous. More than ever will home be part of a protective barrier and method. More than ever will we need to feel the euphoria of being inside comforts doors. The inside of home will be a safekeeping in more ways than we can imagine. People will have to be more creative in bringing life-sustaining magic into the home. They will understand what it means to move throughout the land, in an entirely different way. And, that leads to another question. Will home become a prison? It looks that way. Perhaps, there are other ways for understanding home, at this time? Maybe, it’s time for a change, within (and outside) of one’s home. Maybe. Just maybe. It’s time!

Home is where the heart is. That’s what they normally say. Yet, how do we establish healing, when so many hearts are leaving home? ❤

Rahim Mehryar