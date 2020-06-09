Heartfelt Leadership is The New Kid On The Block.

Leaders who operate with deliberate compassion and calm are the winners during a crisis. Primarily because they know how to manage their fears and remain in control; indeed, emotions are at the heart of our teams, and yet they remain the enormous taboo in organisations. Even though we have seen that managing emotions is a genuine leadership skill, it is not always so natural to practice this if we are not sure of how to behave. And it’s ok to know that you don’t know. When leaders admit that, they can harness an authentic leadership presence and connect with their vulnerable side. Plans may be hopeless, at this time, but planning is vital; so take this time to plan and prep, at a time when the world is in uncertainty; we need all the help we can get!

In a crisis, be decisive

We all need to challenge the rules as a part of our development. Your job is to help your team to strive for success. Challenging individuals is not harmful; instead, it is your responsibility to present existing challenges as opportunities and to be available for support if needed.

Eat lots of humble pie.

According to Professor Edgar Schein of MIT, this type of ‘hero’ leadership has its limitations. Now more than ever an organisation to thrive, it is not enough to hire smart people what helps? How could you inspire your people to share their knowledge? Schein says that in traditional leadership structures based on static hierarchy, junior workers hold back too often, reluctant to say something that might make them look bad.

That’s why hero leadership needs to give way to what Schein calls ‘humble’ Leadership, which encourages multiple perspectives.

Exercise your empathy muscle

Empathy is becoming popular in the corporate world, and it is an aspect that covers a much broader and more complex field than kindness. Embedded in a logic of otherness, it qualifies a relationship between two people—a crucial point when it comes to communication. Empathy establishes a link between an I and you. In any human organisation, empathetic Leadership is valued, appreciated and welcomed.

Check-in before people check out

To care means to feel genuine concern and interest in your team; meaning a real understanding of the difficulties of others and a desire to relieve it. Initiate bonding and choose to connect with your team. Develop a sincere interest in your team members. Because this will serve all of you well in the long run as once people feel connected; your working relationship is likely to improve.

“Walking The Talk is no longer a unique form of leadership, but one that is necessary and relevant for today’s crisis.“

Listen with your whole body

Various studies list listening ability as one of the characteristics of effective Leadership. It is one of the main expectations of our employees. Frank Ostaseski Buddhist teacher goes a step further. He encourages us to learn, to listen and communicate from three levels, the body, the heart, and the mind.

Tell me more

These are the three most important words in business. Every time you want to speak, ask a question, and if you can’t think of a question, these three little words have immense power and data for you to see what is going on in your team. Facilitate discussions by asking appropriate questions and encourage the team to bring their distinct knowledge, experience, or skills to a project. Providing them with a chance to explain things to each other creates a sharing culture and allows you to understand local working practices better.

Curiosity did not kill the cat

You can never over-communicate in a time of crisis. Keep talking, keep connecting and keep up the dialogue. But keep your communication crystal clear. Curiosity is about learning, exploration and investigation, and there is so much to be gained by being curious in a global setting. Ask questions, discover more, have a thirst for knowledge and your environment. Always ask open-ended “How” and “Why” questions and wait for their answers.

Conflict and cooperation

Disagreements are part of life, and how we deal with them is often shown by the team leader. Have thin skin, be aware of any disputes and support team members to debate and face conflicts. We are all looking for the achievement and practice of working collectively towards a common goal. By doing the above, you will ensure effective teamwork, a healthy debate, more in-depth inquiry and a common bond.



One of the most omnipresent sayings in business is that the greatest leaders are the leaders who “walk the talk” Meaning that their actions and day-to-day operations match the purposes they have for themselves, their colleagues and organization.

For me, the new normal calls for a unique form of leadership, one that is necessary and relevant for today’s teams and today’s crisis.