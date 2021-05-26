Heartbreak Reflections: Jarad Anthony Higgins #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Women have written those songs about a broken heart. It’s part of the very ritual of girlhood. I guess we can say that. Nevertheless, you won’t enter the path of womanhood, if you don’t experience it; at least, once. Yet, so is the path towards manhood. That too has its share of pain and agony. The difference is that men are told to suppress their emotions. They are told to just move onto the next one. My, how we all wish that were so easy. If only we could wave our magic wand, and make the pain go away. Yet, there is no way around it. You simply have to go through that pain. It doesn’t feel good. There are those times when you don’t feel like waking out of bed in the morning. You wish you could sleep the pain away. Oh how we wish it could be that easy. And even after awaking from out getaway dream, the emotional pain of heartache is felt, even more. Such is a heartbreaking reality!

So, what do you do? Well, there is the healing art of crying. There’s the option of therapy. And then, there is the gateway of music! Oh, how grateful to have such a healing art!

When journal writing is not enough, how we are grateful enough to put our emotions into song! Every lyric, rhythm, beat, and emotion is poured into that song! There are a number of emotions when it comes to moving through the healing process of a broken heart. It feels like giant breaths of fresh air. For in doing so, there is a treasure in fulfilling different levels of passion, when proclaiming how much you still love someone-even when they have broken your heart. No. It’s not an easy task. Yet, it’s the truth! Part of the healing process is being immersed with the truth. Is it a sign of weakness-particularly, for a man-to admit how much in love he is in with the woman, who broke his heart. The answer is, no! In fact, it’s one of the earliest steps in releasing, in order to, let go! Honestly, it permits that necessary release. It permits that! So, profess that love-even when such a love is no more. That’s all you can really do!

The song is called, “Lucid Dreams.” And, how lucid, they may be! It’s amazing how our dreams can reflect those particular realities! How they can reflect our reality! Sometimes our dreams can be more fruition than our reality. They are a necessary reflection of our external turmoil. The may be fresh. There are those days when you want to relive that reality. For, you don’t want it to end. That’s just that thing called, life! You know the ending and yet you wish you could re-live that love story, all over, again! You’d give anything to re-experience that love!

Sweet meditations bring forth a certain release. Even though you are going through the pains of heartbreak, you just appreciate having experienced love, or what you thought was real love! Nevertheless, it was simply that-an experience! Release it through song; however way it may be!

Jarad Anthony Higgins