Heartache and Hope

Heartache in my life made a huge difference in so many lives.

Everyone loves a story. Stories can take us away to far off lands. Stories can get our imaginations going. Stories can cause all kinds of emotions to rise up within us. Stories can even connect us to others.

Marrying the man I thought was my best friend with the dreams of a lifetime together, turned out not to be the path we took. After 10 years of a volatile relationship, my husband left our home. Our children were 4 and 5 years old. 

I was left running the household, working full time the whole time, raising the children and struggling with my own emotions. After years in this relationship, my self-esteem was totally gone. 

Walking this life of a single mom was stressful, fearful, anxiety-ridden, anger-filled, and exhausting. I remember I had no idea how I would get through this new life I was thrust into. Yet, there was a plan for me that I had yet to discover.

About 6 months into this, I began attending a church and learned that God had the plan. This was the beginning of a whole new life for me. I had no idea back then that part of the plan was to share my story and help other women going through challenging life situations.

Sharing my story

Stepping into my calling as a Coach and running a divorce recovery group for women, I am empowered to open up and connect with women helping them heal and grow through their heartaches, challenges, and situations. Telling my story helps me connect with them and helps them connect with me. It speaks to their heart letting them know that they are not alone, that I can relate to their pain, that there is hope for their future.

I had no idea way back then the impact my story would have on my own life and on the lives of others. While I would not have chosen the difficult path I travelled, I am so grateful the plan for it is to help bring hope and healing to others.

If you would like to learn more about how your story can bring hope to others contact me at [email protected].

Dianne McKim

Dianne McKim, Principal, Founder, CEO at Precious Stones Coaching

Many challenging and heartbreaking life circumstances give me a unique perspective to offer my clients. I am an abusive relationship survivor, I have navigated through a long and difficult divorce which resulted in my running a household, working full time in corporate America, and raising children simultaneously as a single mom for 14 years. I have dealt with family issues, the loss of a job and then finding a job multiple times, friends that came and went, family members, passing away, and very low self-esteem.

I worked in Corporate America for 35+ years successfully leading teams, influencing peers, mentoring team members, interacting at all corporate levels (including C Levels). I developed strong relationships with executives, management, peers, and team members allowing me to successfully spearhead major projects while negotiating, and navigating bureaucracy.

After my divorce, I had to rebuild my life, rediscover myself, and strengthen my confidence. As I did, I learned how to find stand strong in my abilities, understand my value and my identity. As my confidence grew, I discovered how to have professional success, personal contentment, and spiritual fulfillment. Today I walk in the freedom I was designed and created to enjoy. My life verse is from Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”​

I have taken all that I learned along with my unparalleled ability and deep care and compassion for women and began Precious Stones Coaching in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley.

As your Coach, I commit to helping you achieve and fulfill your calling, purpose, and destiny.

