Healthy Weight Loss That Doesn’t Include Fasting

How to kick start weight loss and boost physical health with fermented foods

Healthy weight loss

To lose weight, your gut must be healthy.

Restoring digestive health can be achieved by introducing more fermented foods into your diet. Humans have been fermenting since as early as 10,000 BCE. During the fermentation process, food gets transformed to be rich in compounds and microbes beneficial for bodily health, instilling high probiotic and prebiotic content which allows them to feed the “good” bacteria in our guts.

The process helps crowd out harmful bacteria, leaving the good bacteria plenty of space to do its job. The beneficial bacteria help to fight off pathogens, digest food, and balance the gut microbiome, which helps you to digest food better, rid toxins, and achieve your weight loss goals without fasting.

Are you looking for a way to eliminate bloating and promote healthy weight loss through the foods you eat? Keep reading for how to flush fat using fermented foods.

How Fermented Foods Help to Flush Fat

Balancing the gut microbiome is essential in weight management.

The human microbiome is made up of archaea, viruses, bacteria, and eukaryotic microbes that live in and on our bodies that can impact our physiology significantly. Plus, they contribute to metabolic functions, educate our immune systems, and protect against pathogens.

Balancing the gut microbiome is an essential step in losing weight effectively.

Fermented foods are high in fiber

Foods that are high in fiber create lasting feelings of fullness, which leads to lower calorie consumption. 

Probiotics can help prevent fat accumulation and flush fat, too. They suppress fat absorption from other foods and promote fat excretion.

Regular consumption of foods like sauerkraut and kimchi can result in lower obesity rates.

Try it out. Give yourself a few days to see the difference that consuming more fermented foods has on your body. Give yourself a week, and notice the change in your energy. And in a fortnight, you’ll see how fermented foods help supercharge weight loss.

Content Strategist and China tech evangelist Michelle Castillo (Michelle Wonderland)

Michelle (Castillo) Wonderland, Director, Content and Insights

Michelle is a content strategist, digital marketer, and China tech evangelist. When not teaching hot yoga, you can find Michelle clacking away at her keyboard, creating a global movement to unite answer seekers and experts through ed-tech platforms.

