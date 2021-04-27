When we are healthy, we’ll be happy. When we are happy we’ll be healthy. Healthy mind, healthy body goes together ever. If anyone of this fall sick, the other will instantly fall sick. Nothing of it work well without its partner. We have to take care of our body, our mind together. For healthy body we should eat right foods in right proportion in right time. We should sleep regularly at least 8 hours a day. For healthy mind we should not worry too much, clinging to the past, over thinking, negative thoughts. These things will ruin our mind as well as peace. Obviously if mind get disturbed it reflects on our body. Better be happy, be calm take care of your body & mind.