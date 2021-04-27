Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Healthy Mind, Healthy Body goes together..

A healthy mind breeds a healthy body and vice versa - Zig Zaglar

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When we are healthy, we’ll be happy. When we are happy we’ll be healthy. Healthy mind, healthy body goes together ever. If anyone of this fall sick, the other will instantly fall sick. Nothing of it work well without its partner. We have to take care of our body, our mind together. For healthy body we should eat right foods in right proportion in right time. We should sleep regularly at least 8 hours a day. For healthy mind we should not worry too much, clinging to the past, over thinking, negative thoughts. These things will ruin our mind as well as peace. Obviously if mind get disturbed it reflects on our body. Better be happy, be calm take care of your body & mind.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Five ways to approach your health and weight holistically as you get older in life.

    by James Bond 3
    Community//

    Ending the Violence

    by Wuf Shanti
    Community//

    What You Can’t See May Help You

    by Mark Menolascino M.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.