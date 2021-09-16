Healthy Eating Tips for Busy People

Busy people are often too occupied to eat, let alone eat healthily. Under a hectic schedule, who has the time to run and grab a bite or even prepare a meal? Unfortunately, this is the reality for many. Healthy eating may seem like the impossible, but there are tips to make healthy eating a part of the daily schedule.

Tip #1: Don’t Skip Breakfast, Just Keep It Simple!

Many who are running a busy schedule will simply run out of the house without breakfast or rely on a cup of coffee to cover for breakfast. However, breakfast is a critical meal to helping everyone start the day off right. It doesn’t need to be time-consuming at all because it’s as simple as grabbing a cup of Greek yogurt packed with probiotics, a healthy fruit like a banana for fiber, and coconut water or hot lemon water to hydrate the body after a night of sleep. These are easy grab-and-go items that can be consumed during the commute to work or at the office during a busy morning.

Tip #2: Control Snacking

When busy people don’t make time to eat their regular meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), they become reliant on snacks. Snacks are not a replacement to a meal. Healthy eating means taking in nutritious snacks like nuts, veggie sticks, cheese, or fruits that are portion controlled. A healthy way to snack is to have a small portion between breakfast and lunch and another portion between lunch and dinner. Packing snacks with portions in mind helps to avoid overeating and using snacks as a meal replacement.

Tip #3: Keep Hydrated with Water

No matter how busy the schedule gets, always make time to hydrate the body with water. This is simple enough to do for anyone. It certainly takes up less time than having to run to the coffee shop or the office kitchen for a beverage. Drinking water is also healthier than a cup of coffee or latte filled with much more sugar and calories.

Tip #4: Avoid Calorie-Rich Lunches

It’s common for busy people to go heavy on calories for lunch between the fast-food options, group take-out menus, and business lunches, but opt for a salad or vegetable soup for lunch for healthier eating. Stick with lemon juice or a hint of olive oil instead of fatty dressing for the salad. Balancing a lighter calorie lunch with a healthy eating schedule is not as difficult as it may seem.

No matter the schedule, healthy eating is possible for everyone with a little advance planning on what to stock up around the home and office. Following a routine where meals aren’t skipped and snacking doesn’t become a meal itself also ensures healthy eating.