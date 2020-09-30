“Healthy Body, Healthy Mind” with Dr. Jacqueline Darna

Healthy Body, Healthy Mind. Take time for yourself to do something physically active every day. Create a routine that you can stick with and it only has to be a few minutes in the morning.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jacqueline Darna.

Dr. Darna is the medical inventor of the 1st 3-in -1 acupressure device as a way to relive nausea, vomiting, migraines, and sleep problems with her patented NoMo Nausea wrist bands. Her line of products has exploded into mass retail and health care lines internationally with her NoMo Migraine bands, NoMo Sleepless Nights bands, NoMo Nausea bands, and NoMo PPE Problems. She is proud to be in CVS stores across the USA, in 30,000 retailers, 12 different countries, and all over .com stores.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

As a naturopathic physician, I always knew that I wanted to help people, so I made my mission better health and wellness naturally. NoMo Brands is just an expression of how patenting essential oil infused acupressure wristbands to help ail symptoms in seconds. I threw up for 3 days after giving birth to my beautiful daughter via emergency c-section and mountain one medication helped me. So, I remembered occupy sugar from anesthesia school and my stepmom walked in with a peppermint plant. The combination of the 2 items really helped me to stop vomiting instantly. So, I knew I needed to make a band that could help people all over the world not have the same affects after delivering or during pregnancy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Pitch to anyone that has a pulse. My 1st retail meeting was in Canada and I was doing a same day there and back. I saw a gentleman who did not have luggage, neither did I, and I struck up a conversation with him. I explained how I had gotten my products nomo bands into hospitals and how I was on a mission to help not just patients but the every day person stop having nausea and my greatness naturally. He was so impressed by my story and he asked me to look outside of the window where I saw a bunch of planes. He said those are my planes that are wrapped by Air Canada. I bet you I can find someone who would be interested in purchasing your products in the air. After that day I realized that I am my brand and I need to pitch to everyone as though they don’t know who I am or what my products can do for them. I wear branded clothes everywhere I go.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Marketing makes a company, and so does knowing your target demographic. I participated in a concert series by a local radio station with tens of thousands of people. It wasn’t just no Mo bands but Budweiser and taco bus. I thought we would run out in seconds. In order to have a booth we paid tens of thousands of dollars to be a sponsor. It was a concert with teenagers and 20 year old kids that I thought since no monarda helps with hangovers and indigestion from tacos was the perfect fit. I couldn’t be more wrong! Instead we sold only 7 bands. I made $70 that day and spent tens of thousands. It was definitely a blow to my marketing budget, so I learned pregnant women, travelers with motion sickness, and chemotherapy in cancer are the individuals I need to market to, not young party kids who would rather spend $10 on another beer.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Business is the business of people not products or services. My earliest mentors were part of the chamber of Commerce that I became quickly a member of period they helped me to take all of my ideas put it down into a business plan, helped me to figure out financially what was the right move, and more importantly how to create a successful company. They also made shore that I became a part of a entrepreneur and residency program at the University of Tampa. I will be forever grateful for my friends and colleagues who I consider my day ones.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I’m changing the way medicine is practiced all over the world. It is so counterintuitive in our nation to help prevent the problem instead of react to it. Medication only masks side effects and symptoms and sometimes create their own that are worse than the initial problem. No more bands utilize a 3 and 1 patented technology of aromatherapy, cooling distraction technology, and accu pressure on specific points that actually help you to increase your own bodies release of hormones. This helps to prolong the effect to stop nausea, headaches, and sleep problems naturally. Did I mention we have over 11 clinical trials proving our efficacy is 80%? We are a trusted brand in hospitals in 12 countries of the world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Healthy Body, Healthy Mind. Take time for yourself to do something physically active every day. Create a routine that you can stick with and it only has to be a few minutes in the morning. A sound mind is recognition. Acknowledge all of the things you did during the day, and don’t focus on what still needs to be done. There is no such thing as work life balance. Life is like a weighted scale sometimes it will be heavy and require more attention than others, and then sometimes your family will be the weight. Regardless it’s an eb and flow, JUST GO WITH IT! The busiest people I know have the most time. Schedule your day and make sure your non-negotiables are completed and don’t have unrealistic expectations. Do then Say. Take action now, especially in the age of the email, because you are on their mind as soon as they send something to your inbox. Then say, talk about it on social media because if it’s not on your feed, it never happened. Celebrate all of your daily successes, it’s not bragging it’s the spirit of your hustle.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Dance Naked Day! The human body in all its glory is so amazing and we should never feel ashamed of who we are, how we think, the color of our skin, or the political correctness of what we think. What do you feel when you dance and sing in the shower when no one is watching? AMAZING! That feeling of being human when all else gets washed away, and the endorphins (happy hormones) when dancing around. If you ever want to get a bunch of business people smiling make them dance, it’s a bonding experience. Or if you really don’t want to clean, turn on your favorite tunes and your frown turns immediately upside down. That is the totality of being human and what being part of the NoMo Family feels like.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Entrepreneurship doesn’t have an off button. You will work harder for yourself than for someone else and you can’t turn it off. And you wouldn’t have it any other way. Crazy ideas aren’t crazy, they are opportunities. You don’t have to be like anyone else, just be you and you’ll find your niche. Think outside of the box. For me, I was up against the mega medication companies and thought of it like the David and Goliath story, but when they started copying me I knew I was doing it right. There is no spotlight, just put something out there now, it won’t be perfect but it will be present. Laugh at yourself often, and your authentic self is amazing. No one in the executive world looked like me, a fiery latina who is always smiling with blinged NoMo Nausea dresses, and I tried to fit in. Once I realized I was setting the trend instead of following it made all the difference.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is why I invented NoMo Sleepless Nights. Originally it was for PTSD soldiers who couldn’t sleep, but after launching the brand I was amazed by the number of women and children who can’t sleep. The psychological affect of someone’s past directly correlates to who they will become and how they react to certain situations. It is a topic that people are insecure about discussing and why it needs to be brought to everyone’s attention. Having ADHD and knowing I past it doen to my son, we changed the stigma around its name and I call it our superpower. We can do more than the average bear and what a gift it is to us both.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Get social with me! @NoMoNausea is on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and even Tiktok. If you want to get to know me, Dr. Jaqueline Darna, message me on LinkedIn to follow my business journey or listen to my Pregnancy Pukeology Podcast @Pukeology on Instagram & Facebook too.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!