Healthy activities to do while staying at home during the ongoing pandemic

At some point, we want to go out. We want to meet people, we want to have coffee by the alfresco cafe, we want to hop on a plane and fly to Spain. But alas, we’re still in a pandemic and every precaution and safety measures need to be looked into to ensure that this virus does not continue to spread.

Many companies continue to encourage their employees to work from home. Schools have reopened only to be shut again. After 6 months of being indoors, it starts to take a toll on our mental wellbeing.

So what do you do or more like, what can you do to ensure you can still function and go about life as normal? Here are some healthy activities that you can do if your country is still under quarantine.

Take a walk

Around the world, many countries have begun easing their quarantine restrictions. Check the regulations in your city or state- can you walk, take your dog out, walk to the park with your kids, or go for a jog? Because you can, a mere 1o to 15 minutes outside can do wonders to your mind. Make sure to wear your masks and gloves as well as carry hand sanitizer. You have as much responsibility of keeping yourself healthy and the people around you healthy.

2. Don’t compare yourself

Nobody is perfect and while social media especially was rife with posts of people cooking, working out, indulging in their hobbies, and so on, not everyone was productive or had their schedules packed with things to do from dawn to dusk. Each and every one of us has our own strengths and opportunities. While Sandra on Instagram may have started her own website, that does not mean you should do. Not everyone thrives in quarantine, not everyone can work alone. Do not sell yourself short or even compare yourself with someone else. You are already setting yourself up on a losing proposition. Own what is positive about yourself and enjoy these things because you do not know how long you get to enjoy them.

3. Creating a cleaning ritual

Don’t brush off this idea. It doesn’t sound like much but in reality, it offers plenty of benefits.

This cleaning ritual isn’t just about cleaning the physical things around you. It’s also about cleaning your thoughts. Cleaning rituals have the ability to supercharge your habits and, in many ways, they are better than habits. You can encompass more than one habit in a ritual because rituals focus on specific ways or methods of doing something. Rituals are very focused.

Your cleaning ritual can start with something small like digitizing all your photos on your old DVDs and recycling these DVDs. It’s a simple process of using a freeware DVD ripper to transfer these images to an external disk for safekeeping. It just needs one day and instantly, you’ve freed up space. Now on to the next cleaning ritual on your list. Your garage maybe?

The methods above are easy but the effect it has on you is monumental. Just remember, start small and build up from there.