Healthcare Will Never Return to the Pre-Pandemic “Normal” and That’s a Good Thing

The healthcare industry is under pressure to modernize at a faster rate than ever, yet the industry’s traditional emphasis on clinical data and risk avoidance result in continual braking being applied to the pace of innovation. Nonetheless, in the last year-plus we have seen immense and exciting breakthroughs happening in the field due to sheer necessity. We must embrace these innovations if we want to be prepared to effectively meet the future needs of healthcare consumers.

The reality is that the U.S. healthcare system that existed before the pandemic will never be seen again. COVID-19’s hard lessons have turned over fertile soil for new innovations, fertilized by a renewed sense of urgency to fix long-standing challenges. A notable example is telehealth. In March 2020, telehealth usage skyrocketed as the need sharply increased. While demand has leveled off considerably as more patients have returned to the clinic, many consumers – especially those who have a harder time accessing in-person services – will continue to prefer virtual care.

As a result, Americans and healthcare leaders alike are beginning to see long-overdue changes in the healthcare system that will propel it into the next era.

Home-based care is becoming more advanced

Home-based care is rising in popularity due in large part to the pandemic’s effects on the nursing home community. As individuals consider where they want to receive care, many are opting to stay where they are most comfortable and “age in place.” In response to the trend, home healthcare providers are investing in care management technology to proactively and more efficiently care for patients while reducing the burden on family caregivers, who report higher levels of stress and depression than those who do not have caregiving responsibilities. The health tech industry is rising to meet this demand by developing solutions that better connect the patient, the care team, and caregivers to make aging in place a reality for more seniors.

Proactive healthcare is gaining traction

COVID-19 also prompted a wake-up call for many patients who previously did not give much thought to doctor’s visits and regular check-ups. The pandemic led people to reflect on their health. Now, many want to take a more proactive role in their care by focusing on preventing issues from occurring rather than treating them when they occur. However, our health system is still primarily focused on “sick care” versus preventative care. The good news is that value-based care models are gaining traction and proving they have real-world applications. For example, the Managed Medicaid transformations that are taking place in states across the nation serve as a successful model of this and show that when incentives are aligned, the public and private sectors can work together to deliver better care.

Care teams are expanding beyond the doctor’s office

Amid the proactive care movement, health plans are now turning their focus to ensuring members receive better communication and more robust clinical and behavioral support to promote better overall health. It is not uncommon for patients to hear from care managers, nurses, behavioral coaches, and more – all focused on improving health outcomes. The reality is that social and behavioral wellbeing are frequently just as important as physical wellbeing. When we bring more specialists into a person’s care journey, we generally see improved outcomes. Healthcare can be incredibly confusing for consumers to navigate, especially for those that deal with the day-to-day struggles of health complications. The aforementioned shift to value-based care models better supports a person’s overall health by providing the patient with the right support and clinical expertise at the right time in their healthcare journey.

Changes like these will not materialize overnight – in fact, it took no less than a global pandemic to take many of these changes from the drawing board to daily reality. It is our obligation to continue the momentum and bring these immense opportunities to fruition in pursuit of a better healthcare system for all patients.