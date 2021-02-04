Healthcare IOT: What the Future Brings to the Healthcare Industry?

As we already know, the Internet of Things is the network of physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and various other technologies. It is to connect and exchange data with devices and systems over the internet. IoT has become so crucial today, as we are connecting with almost most of the everyday objects. These objects include thermostats, kitchen appliances, baby monitors, and much more.

What is Healthcare IoT?

IoT has now also become an industry-agnostic jargon that describes the way technology is being embedded in various markets, which includes the healthcare industry. Lately, in the healthcare industry, IoT has enabled healthcare workers to finish their tasks more efficiently.

IoT in Healthcare has come about to facilitate mundane to critical tasks. Here are some examples of How:

#1: Virtual Hospitals

Hospitals without walls would be virtual hospitals. Right when the pandemic struck, the healthcare industry virtual wards and hospitals were getting trialed. It was a process that enabled remote service delivery by healthcare professionals to patients in their homes and freeing up vital space for patients who needed more intense care.

#2: Elderly Assistance

The pandemic had left many elderly people and independent simultaneously isolated. IoT has been part of supporting them in these times and also giving more way to their independence. These technologies that are part of connectivity include wearable pendants that can detect a fall, sophisticated home monitored to monitor the movement, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and much more.

#3: Automated Insulin Delivery or AID Systems

The Aid system is an insulin delivery system or artificial pancreas system for people with diabetes. The AID system is a cloud-connected closed-loop artificial pancreas device. There is also another device that provides free and open-source technology for people and lets them build their AID system. There are dozens of companies today that are producing AID systems, and these systems are creating a tremendous impact on patients with diabetes.

#4: Smart Watch Monitoring

Smartwatches in recent years have become one of the most powerful medical tools. Smartwatches have gone beyond the aspect of heart rate counts or calories burnt. Smartwatches have been integrated with sleep cycle monitoring and tracking, activity tracking, movement reminders, guided breathing and meditation exercises, and mental health applications.

#5: Connected Inhalers

Connected inhalers have emerged as essential for people with asthma and COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases]. Connected inhalers work more like smart thermometers and most often are accompanied by an app. It helps patients with respiratory diseases to track their medication usage and offers reminders in audio and visual alerts to take a dose. These connected inhalers also play as a report generator that can be shared with healthcare professionals.

#6: Smart Thermometers

It is one of the most widely spoken about technology since the coronavirus pandemic. The smart thermometer shows clusters of high temperature that indicate the outbreak of the virus. It would not just offer data and insights on an individual, but it would give insights and aggregates on a national, regional, and global level.

#7: Wearable Biosensors

It a small piece of technology that makes virtual hospitals and virtual wards an efficient procedure. A biosensor is a miniature lightweight device that is worn on the body to monitor signs such as heart rate, temperature, and breathing, which provides healthcare professionals with more comprehensive insights from afar. These biosensors are used on patients with chronic conditions, and it was even used to track coronavirus patients for deterioration.

#8: Ingestible Sensing Capsules

Ingestible sensing capsules are small devices that can be swallowed and passed through the digestive tract for monitoring. This critical technology is an emerging trend in the healthcare industry. It enables collecting data from inside of the human body without having the troubles of having a camera or probe into the digestive tract.

#9: Connected Contact Lenses

Connected contact lenses are another way of collecting healthcare data passively. The connected contact lenses have micro-cameras, which allow the wearer to effectively take pictures with their eyes. These enable and improve the health outcomes of a patient.

#10: Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgery is the process of deploying small internet-connected robots inside a human body. It makes complex procedures that are difficult to manage in human hands an easier task. It also reduced the size of the incision required with small robotic devices.

Conclusion:

The world is soon going to witness a hyper-connected healthcare enterprise with IoT devices. The Internet of Things will make up to an untenable reality for healthcare technology. These devices are just a few of the many IoT devices that are happening technological advancements in the healthcare industry.