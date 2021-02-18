Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Healthcare Equity : What You Need to Know

Creating More Inclusive Healthcare Systems

UCLA Health is identified as a Core Four Role player in Healthcare Equity for lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals in the United States. As a member of the Los Angeles school district, UCLA has an obligation to ensure that all students enrolled in its programs and services are afforded equal opportunity in healthcare settings. In keeping with its responsibility to ensure that all campus members can enjoy equal access to healthcare services and facilities, UCLA has made several changes to its policies and procedures in recent years.

Several organizations are dedicated to providing guidelines and materials to ensure that transgender patients can be fully accepted and treated by medical and other healthcare professionals. They include the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Association of College Students in Gynecology, the National Association for Gender Diversity, the National Transgender Women’s Center, and the Transgender National Center. In 2021, the federal government passed the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act (AWDA) that contained language regarding sexual orientation and gender identity. Since its passage, more inclusive healthcare treatments have been made available to many previously denied services or, even worse, discriminated against.

In addition to these changes, transgender patients have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of community-based programs that promote self-awareness, visibility, and connection. These programs offer free quality information resources, such as magazines, newsletters, web sites, and training pieces. Transcribe, publish, and distribute transcribing scripts for LGBTQ healthcare practitioners to use in their practice. Many local healthcare institutions have also started adding transgender programs to their student communities across the campus. In doing so, they are building connections with a diverse group of individuals who share similar concerns, goals, and ideals.

Conclusion

There are many places where it is becoming quickly apparent that there is a great need for healthcare equality. Knowing your patient’s rights is hugely important when you seek medical treatment. Once you’re aware of your rights, it becomes much easier to get the help you need.

For healthcare providers, it’s important to treat all of your guests with respect. While some may be challenging and some may be facing unique issues, they are all equal.

    Paul Bergsten, CEO

    Healthcare administrator Paul Bergsten has 30 years of professional experience. His adminstrative skills have provided dozens improved quality of care. The communities impacted by these facilities have felt the impact of his work, and he has felt the appreciation in turn. Paul's administrative focus is to build a better relationship between the providers, nurses, and the facilities that employ them. This is a more holistic approach which seeks to better utilizes the expertise of every part of the facility. To this end, Paul co-founded NP Insights, a heathcare group which focuses on building better relationships between nurses and facility management. Building on his insights and seeking to forge a powerful force in the healthcare industry, Paul founded Hillstone Healthcare in 2010. Hillstone Healthcare is a large-scale group which seeks to improve facilities which may be struggling them with adminsitrative oversight and financial aid.

