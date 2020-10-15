Health As a Matter of Convenience: Essential Self-Care Must-Haves

In today’s fast paced world, dedicating a portion of your time for self-care is essential. With an abundance of self-care products on the market, keeping your physical and mental health is more convenient than ever. Of course, finding that happy place means different things to different people, but there are self-care essentials that work for virtually everybody.

Rejuvenate your skin with face masks

Skin care is an essential part of practicing self-care, and using face masks is a great way to give your skin the TLC it deserves. Whether you’re feeling tired, stressed-out, or just need a little pick-me-up, there are a variety of treatments for different needs. For those DIY spa days or nights, you can use the homemade versions of face masks using ingredients from your kitchen, or you can conveniently grab one or two from a local drugstore. You can also try using different face masks on areas that need different treatments, e.g. using charcoal under-eye masks to treat dark circles while also relying on a pore cleansing mask to work its magic and treat blemishes simultaneously.

Exfoliate using scrubs with powerful ingredients

Following a basic skin care routine is essential for keeping it smooth, soft, healthy, and glowy, and exfoliating is the key step. Our skin sheds every day, and exfoliating it helps remove any impurities, excess oils, dirt, and dead skin cells. Body scrubs are ideal for that as they increase blood flow while at the same time softening the skin. Based on your needs and your skin type, you can find body scrubs with activated charcoal, coffee, sugar, herbs, salt, etc. If your skin needs moisturizing, body scrubs with almond, aloe vera, oatmeal, or yogurt are your safest bet. You can also take the DIY route here and make a homemade body scrub yourself.

Relax your senses with wellness teas

Sometimes, self-care will mean simply sitting down with a warm cup of tea. Watching the world go by as you sip on a warm cup of natural goodness can be a powerful way of relaxing your senses and rising above the chaos of everyday life. Creating a tea ritual is a simple, yet effective form of self-care that allows you to take a step back and just be present in the moment. It’s also a great way to practice mindfulness and indulge your senses in pleasant aromas and flavors while also reaping numerous wellness and health benefits.

Indulge in some healthy sweet treats

We all feel like we could use something sweet from time to time, and in those moments, some chocolaty goodness is sometimes all we need in order to boost our mood. When it comes to sweet treats, some companies have even taken a step further and created health type chocolates with supplements by adding little helpers to our favorite sweet snacks. Vitamin E, GABA amino acid, L-theanine, and phytocannabinoids are just some of the ingredients that add an extra punch to an already familiar flavor. Depending on the variety, these healthy sweet treats will tend to your body’s different needs, whether you need a good night’s rest, want to improve your mood, or aim to balance your nervous system.

Splurge on essential oil diffusers and scented candles

Known for its positive effects on well-being, aromatherapy plays an important role in a self-care lifestyle. Engaging our sense of smell is a powerful way to ensure an emotional boost and de-stress after a long day, and it can certainly be helpful to someone dealing with anxiety and depression, or has sleeping difficulties. It can be as simple as lighting a scented candle or diffusing your favorite essential oil and letting the calming fragrance fill the air. Lavender is known for its calming properties, but you can also choose scents such as bergamot, ylang ylang, chamomile, spearmint, or patchouli.

Take a nap with a sleep mask on

Leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle also has to do with the quality and quantity of your sleep. Getting a good night’s rest is also one of the best ways to practice self-care, but oftentimes, this is the one component that will get overlooked. Fortunately, creating an ideal sleeping environment is often a matter of making a few quick adjustments. Eliminating distractions and blue-light emitting devices is a great way to ensure you catch some quality Z’s at night. For those daytime naps, simply putting a sleep mask on is enough to ensure a deep rest and help you wake up feeling refreshed.

Wrapping up

Self-care is not selfish by any means. On the contrary, incorporating ‘me time’ into your schedule is only going to help you be your best self. Remember – you can’t pour from an empty cup, so don’t be afraid to put yourself first.