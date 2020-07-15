Health and wellness tips for entrepreneurs during COVID-19 by Gary Saitowitz

COVID-19 has forged a broad, lasting impact on the global economy. It is an especially challenging time for entrepreneurs, as data suggests 41% of startup businesses across the globe do not have a substantial cash reserve. Nearly 74% of these companies have already fired full-time employees, as well. In this unprecedented crisis, it is easy to ignore your health in favor of other pressing concerns. The significant psychological and physiological pressure created by COVID-19 can make it difficult for you to prioritize your own wellbeing. For entrepreneurs, it is important to first take care of your body to take care of your business.

Gary Saitowitz: How to take care of yourself?

Keep an eye on your stress levels

The real mark of an entrepreneur is the ability to survive and thrive through stress. Even though a moderate level of stress can increase creativity and productivity, research shows that excessivestress can lead to anxiety and overall reduced productivity. The novel coronavirus has challenged the global economy’s resiliency, which can prove to be a major stressor for those in the financial sector.Even successful entrepreneurs like Gary Saitowitz say that there is a tremendous burden on business founders due to investors backing out and the growing necessity of layoffs amid reduced business.

To be the best entrepreneur you can be, you should routinely check the status of your mental health. You will not be a successful business owner if you are constantly overwhelmed with external stressors. There are plenty of resources online to help you manage your stress and anxiety during these unprecedented times.

Exercise and build immunity

Regular exercise can be an effective stress relief. Business moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson follow a regular workout regime for their wellness. According to the American Psychological Association, only 17% of grownups exercise daily. Take a page from the business moguls’ book—keep yourself active to relieve stress and boost your immune system. Integrate physical exercise into your daily routine until it becomes a habit.

Use technology for tracking fitness

There are plenty of apps which can help you easily monitor your overall health and wellness. These apps can help you track your heart rate, metabolism, and overall physical activity while inspiring you to build healthier habits.

It is imperative you prioritize your own physical wellbeing to maintain your success. Physical exercise and regular mental health check-ins can help you to monitor stress levels and prompt you to seek new outlets to refresh. COVID-19 has launched the world into unprecedented and uncertain times, and it is crucial that entrepreneurs continue to work hard to keep their business afloat during the current tumultuous situation.