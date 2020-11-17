The coronavirus pandemic has been the most challenging time for people in every field. The impact of Covid-19 was destructive for people all across the world, impacting their health and livelihood. However, the business people are trying their best to open again by making the place safe for consumers. They have created a safe and sanitized workplace considering the WHO guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Let us look at some of the changes that affected the industry during the pandemic with proper statistics:-

There was a decline of 22% in railway transportation.

Ocean shipping reduced by 25%.

There is a change in the consumption pattern of people as expenditure has reduced due to income.

Firms and industries across the world have been suffering. According to a semi-retired entrepreneur, Eric Dalius, firms need to consider a broader economy to render a potential freight course in the recovery. It will take years and years to recover appropriately for a loss that all of us have suffered.

Covid-19 and Impact on health

The priority now for the people and the administration is the health and wellness of people. The coronavirus has a severe impact on the health of people around the world. Some recovered patients have become vulnerable to a weak immune system and lung diseases. This pandemic affects people physically and mentally, and in many cases, the effects are long term. There was news about people suffering from depression due to staying isolated, losing livelihood, and staying at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

The situation got worse than what many of us had expected, and our health sector is trying its best to catch up with it. However, health professionals require little cooperation from the general public if we want to tackle this pandemic successfully. Global scientists and healthcare professionals are working day and night to come out with a vaccine. However, WHO has specified many prevention methods that are effective while dealing with the pandemic.

Maintain social distancing

Pay attention to personal hygiene

Always wear a mask in public places

Many outpatient units closed down entirely due to capacity problems. The concept of digital-health arrived as a boon for many. Keeping the health of non-covid patients in mind, authorities have started promoting telemedicine. Some doctors are even providing online consultancy. Studies have shown that telemedicine has helped a lot to support mental health during the lockdown. Hence, digital technology has played a significant role in ensuring the well-being of people.

The response of healthcare companies

Companies operating in the healthcare sector come up with various platforms for patients and experts to interact in one place. These platforms have chatbots in multiple languages so that anyone can use them. The applications provide information about the virus, preventions that you need to take, etc. They are publishing audios, videos, articles to spread awareness.

The response of the customers

There has been a shift in sustainability amidst the pandemic. Customers have changed their priorities and patterns. Panic buying and hoarding of essential goods at the beginning of the pandemic led to empty shelves and diminishing stock. Customer preferences have changed from luxurious or environmentally friendly goods to whatever is available.

Country-wise Comparison of the Spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Causes of such Diversity

We can recognize the magnitude of the spread of Covid-19 by its transmission pattern, says EJ Dalius. There are three main transmission patterns:-

1. Cluster- Concentration of infection at a particular area at a specific time.

2. Sporadic cases- Small number of infections at a place either detected locally or imported.

3. Community Transmission- Public outbreak of transmission with no particular reason and not linkable to transmission chains.

The country which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases through community transmission is the United States of America, with 10,641,431 cases as of 15th November 2020. Other countries are not faring much better, with the United Kingdom announcing a second lockdown. Scientists are now warning of a second wave with the start of the holiday season and season climate change.

Some countries with really less or no Covid-19 cases are New Zealand, Bhutan, Greenland, Barbados, etc. The reasons different countries have a diverse coronavirus response can be many. Every country has a distinct national response. The people (including the authorities) thought that coronavirus’s threat wasn’t real until they saw the world sinking into the river of the deadly pandemic.

Mental health and diet

A good protein diet is essential for both mental and physical health. Eric J Dalius says that protein is the only macronutrient that helps in its growth and maintenance. People who have a weak immune system are more vulnerable to the virus. Therefore, these patients should take a proper protein diet to maintain their cell balance. The nutrient can also help covid patients to reshape their immune system.

The pandemic has set a great example of how the world can change in just a few weeks or months. Everyone needs to have a different approach to the problem they are facing. To maintain proper mental health, people need to make themselves busy and implement the various techniques they use to deal with their problems. Ensure to keep negative thoughts out of mind.

Pharmaceutical companies are working to ensure the proper reach of drugs in every part of the world. Firms can continue to face some losses if there is a continuation in the movement restrictions across the globe. Due to the instant change in demand for the essential products in the market, scarcity occurred, and some companies are still working to overcome it. However, companies that adapted to digital marketing/technology have earned a fair amount of revenue.

The post-lockdown period has begun a new era of the digital world. The health sector overcame several shortcomings and ensured the best of its facilities. Marketing experts state that more problems can arise if the vaccine does not come anytime six months from now. With the hope of having a successful vaccine soon, we all are heading forward and living our lives daily. After all, hope and positivity are what keeps us alive!