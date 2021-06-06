Health and Confidence in The Palm of Your Hands

How do you feel about yourself? Are there times you’re insecure? Do you feel like life is taking over and your health has taken a back seat? Are you struggling to manage your life and health, follow your dreams and achieve the goals you set for yourself? Well, you’re in luck, because Women’s Wellness coach Georgia Rex is here to change all of that forever.

Named one of the “10 Wellness Coaches to Watch in 2021” by Yahoo, Georgia, is a well-known Confidence & Wellness coach making it her mission to aid every woman transform her life by providing them with the guidance to become the happiest, healthiest and best version of themselves, giving them the freedom they’ve always yearned for.

For the past 7 years, Georgia has working on her own personal development and wellness journey. She is a certified coach, also completed her Yoga Instructor training in India in 2016, worked on some of the world’s biggest travelling superyachts, as well as founding two successful businesses, all whilst being diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome as a child. Georgia has spent the majority of her life proving that with the right mindset, guidance and coaching, everything you want in life is possible.

Using her experiences along with proven strategies developed over the years, Georgia has created GLOW, a unique 4 week program to help women, especially superyacht crew get their own personal glow back.

This program has been specifically designed for the many amazing women who strive to level-up their health, but are unsure which steps to take and are seeking something more holistic than simply following a diet and exercise routine.

For the women who crave freedom in their lives by becoming the happiest and healthiest version of themselves, the GLOW program covers several areas to aid this transformation. Georgia teaches women how to love themselves by tuning into how they’re feeling and accepting what their bodies are telling them. She covers how to tell if your energy is out of alignment, and how this can manifest in our physical bodies. Also covered is teaching women how to tune into their menstrual cycles, what different phases of their cycle mean and how to best nourish your body during these times. Georgia even goes a step further by providing tools for organisation in your daily life, helping things stay less complicated so you can focus on working towards your goals and figure out what it is you truly want out of life.

Highly skilled at helping you feel the difference within yourself as you rediscover your inner Glow, Georgia’s programmes center upon learning how to listen to your own body for good reason. As well as this, she will help you get clear on what it is that you want and why you want it. If you’re craving a better understanding about health, not just about diet and exercise, but how true health lies in the combination of relationships, career, spirituality, then Georgia is the mentor for you.

If you are ready to say goodbye to the old you and welcome a better, healthier and more confident version of yourself, Georgia Rex is ready to help you take on that journey! To take part in her program, click here to GLOW! Make sure to follow her Instagram to keep track of her updates and value-based content. Remember, you only live once, so why not live it passionately and to the fullest?!