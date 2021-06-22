Healing Your Heart Empowers Your Life

Almost no one thinks of healing their heart when they think of being more productive.

What??? What are you talking about? Is this some kind of magical thinking? Where did you get this from???

As human beings go, there are some of us that do fine with the ins and outs of generating life every day. Even though, we all need to take vacations, and self-care is becoming a priority for most of us, for most of us this is the bare minimum we need to break from work, or personal projects, or our everyday family life because we simply have the energy to go, go, go and keep going. For the majority of the human race, this is part and parcel of our design.

However, there are some of us that need to rest – and I’m not just speaking of taking a nap like we all know boost productivity, or am I speaking of older generations. There are some of us that are acting like we’re the Generators of life, going out and doing, doing, doing, motivated by our desire to do more, be more and have more, but… screech! (as the car comes crashing to a halt)… we are actually not those people. And no matter how hard we try to change this fact, we will never be those people.

So what happens to those of us who need to recharge more often than those of us who can go, go, go in a society that says we must do, do, do to be valid? Busy, busy, busy, you know?

What happens to those of us who need time to recuperate between spates of inspiration and activation of our ideas? What happens to those of us who need space and room to just be and not be constantly prodded to get motivated and get into action? What happens when those of us who need this time and space don’t get it because we’re under some strange misconception about who we are, and we’re unconscious that it’s a misconception?

Well, I’ll tell you what happened to me. When I was younger, I thought of myself as and acted as if I could generate, generate, and generate more energy and more energy and more energy, and do thing after thing after thing… I was a mega-Go machine. My setting was always on “Go” and I was constantly doing to prove my worth to everyone around me (sometimes unconsciously and sometimes purposely). I had projects and jobs and dreams galore. I was the epitome of the person who does to validate themselves and their experience. And then… errrrkkkkkk… CRASH! I hit the wall head-on (not a real wall… I don’t want to traumatize you). I hit the wall in my life that said, “Fuck you. You’re not doing it this way anymore. You cannot. I cannot, nor will I.”

That wall was called Clinical Depression, and I had no idea that I had even run into a wall. After all, I was laboring under an unconscious misconception. Unconscious… I say it again because some of us read unconscious but we’ll still think to ourselves, Oh, you could’ve changed that! Yes, it’s true – we deceive ourselves often. And I also didn’t hit the wall and say, Oh! Blimey! I’m not who I thought I was. I’m someone completely different. And then dance off to go visit my fairy Godmother to see what she could do about it. No, that. did. not. happen.

What did happen? I spiraled downwards. It was a slow spiral at first. I lost energy. Then I lost will. Then I lost joy in my everyday. Then I lost the point of it all. And even then, I was still trying to figure out how to maximize my “doing”, my actions, my “get up and go.” But I was failing bit by bit at my job, with my friends, with my family, and worst of all, with my dreams. Life kept ebbing, but with very little flow in return. I didn’t have energy or vision anymore. I left the job. I left my friends. I left my dreams. I lost my apartment. I lost my self-worth, and I almost said, this is too much. I can’t do it anymore.

I was adrift, but all I could say to myself was, Keep going.

I finally accepted my family’s invitation to come in out of the rain, and went back to my family home. I was grateful at first, and then family being family, I began trying to figure out my escape plan. But it wasn’t until I was a year in that I discovered my Clinical Depression. Another giant obstacle to my diagnosis? My culture doesn’t see mental illness as real. And religion (or, in these days, spirituality substitutes quite nicely because not everyone considers themselves religious) is a first go-to before therapy. But I needed therapy… badly.

There are a number of things I did to Heal My Heart. Why do I call it this? Because it is. Don’t think that therapy was my end-all, be-all. How can it be? It’s called psychotherapy for a reason. I has to do with the mind. The mind is definitely not the heart. Let’s get that straight now.

But even before I was in therapy, I was doing a self-healing of sorts on myself. I had discovered a way of giving voice and airtime to emotions that had been numb within me. I noticed when I did this – at first, simple acknowledgment, and later, it became more – I was able to “heal” wounds that, in some cases, were decades old. I know, for a fact, that my therapy was far more successful with my Heart Healing work done in tandem.

I mean, what is this heart after all? It is certainly not the physical pump that sends blood throughout our bodies for vital functions that keep us alive. And though this heart we speak of has no physical location, it is the intangible field of both love and pain, of ecstasy and hurt, of gain and loss, of highs and lows, of glory and of devastation. The fact that it has no physical structure does not deter it from creating very physical sensations and even registering the brain to take particular actions that will either subvert the pain, or extend the joy. Healing our hearts then can be the answer to healing traumas that we’ve held inside us, in our hearts and bodies for either short periods, for many years, or for a lifetime.

Let’s face it… We all have trauma. That is a given if you’re a human being living on earth. Trauma isn’t something that only lives in extremes. It is anything that is presented to our brain that endangers its imperative – to protect us. Trauma is any incident in which we experience ourselves not able to cope and are overwhelmed by our circumstances. When this happens as children, just like when it happens as we are adults, our neurons fire and via synapses to other neurons creating messages that tell our nervous system how to act. That means that trauma that has left emotional wounds can be inhibiting how we go about our daily lives, how we relate to ourselves as capable and functioning individuals, or even how we think about life and all the people we encounter in it. Just as easily as it can inhibit though, it can also allow for flourishing in other ways. So it’s not all bad. It’s just that unhealed wounds caused by trauma can cause us to overcompensate for what our brains perceive as dangerous. This overcompensation could be determining how easily we find what works for us, or how difficult it is for us to take simple actions; and in turn how we perceive ourselves when we compare our ability to that of others.

We can discover all sorts of ways in which our bodies overproduce or underproduce vital hormones because it is responding to trauma experienced in our past. Cortisol overflow and our bodies’ inability to switch to our parasympathetic nervous system (responsible for rest and digest) are just some of the things impacting our health negatively in today’s particularly stressful work paradigm. Brain science is beginning to answer questions we didn’t even know we had about how our nervous systems impact our health, and our productivity. So Healing the Heart is a timely response to what can be detrimental health factors once believed to be out of our control.

Our brains are incredibly complex and intricately capable functioning machines. Neurons fire, synapses are connected, pathways are created to other neurons and emotional and behavioral patterns are routed. And our hearts are inextricably linked to what happens in our brains. Healing the Heart helps to release the emotions that are linked to these patterns, thereby releasing the pattern moderately or fully. Once this happens, incredibly the brain in its infinite intelligence will reroute or create a new pattern.

Healing wounds in your heart can release you from age-old patterns you’ve accumulated. It is often incredibly surprising how resilient the entire body is and how quickly it can create something new once something old is fully released. But you simply cannot pay lip service to healing old wounds and expecting that that’s what has happened in your body. The only way you can know a wound of the heart is fully healed is that you won’t have any thoughts about it.

I mean nary a one. Not even that one that comes to you every now and then and you see it and feel it and wish it would go away again. Not even the ones that flit through your mind once every 5 years. Not even the nagging one that though you pay it no heed, it can charge you up like nobody’s business if anyone gets you talking about it. Not even that one.

And once wounds are healed, there can be new pathways of productivity. Old feelings about money can be alleviated. Incoherent feelings about romantic relationships can be eased. Feeling stifled by communication with a family member can be released and new openings can flourish. Once you have healed, you no longer have to compensate for what was unhealed – your wounds.

Healing is also a wonderful way to acknowledge the glory of a life well-lived. Some of us can claim that glory consciously, but many more of us have issues with giving ourselves that big of a pat on the back. We have issues with praise in any form. Whether this resonates with you personally, or something else you’d like to heal, just know that healing can bring you joy where you never thought you could have joy. Healing is universal, and it is your birthright. The ease and magic of life are your birthright.

Take what resonates with you here, and leave the rest behind. If you want to learn more about healing your heart, or you wish to work with me as your Bliss Coach, please visit my website, therevolutionofbliss.com. You can get more information or contact us to schedule a consultation.

Look, find your healing where you need it most. Allow the Universe to offer you answers, and as you take them, know that the healing is an opportunity for your greatest growth and splendor. Healing brings wholeness.

Be well. Be healthy. Be whole.

Originally published at therevolutionofbliss.com