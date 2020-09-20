Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Healing Vulnerable Youth While Schooling in a Pandemic

This guide can help educators and parents meet vulnerable students' needs both socially and emotionally in their schooling during COVID-19.

Global Pandemic, Pixabay.com

Globally youth are suffering both emotionally and socially during COVID-19. Parents with vulnerable teenagers or young children/adults with autism are struggling to manage schooling. For parents who are essential workers and can’t be home during the day to help with online schooling are worried about who will care and teach their child? Single parents with two or more children, I believe, have the greatest challenge of all, holding the family together psychologically, emotionally, and financially. Of many situations, these are only few situations that parents face and can be devastating to their family’s well-being. 

School leadership has never faced such a dire situation. School districts are doing their best to serve students. Teachers are teaching youth via virtual learning, using online apps, and tech tools and many students are capable of learning in these ways. However, students who are academically struggling or in poverty without resources may require more assistance. School leaders must look for creative ways to educationally and safely meet the students’ learning needs.

Student in Empty Classroom, Pixabay.com

To look for healing solutions, Torres (2020) offers us these appreciative inquiry questions: 

How else can we handle this? 

What needs to happen now? 

What might be possible now? 

What is one small action that would make a difference?

What needs to happen now?

  1. Leaders in education: Focus on the nutritional needs of the students you serve. In addition to home based schooling services, many districts also serve students breakfast and lunch during lockdown. Continue to provide students food for their nutritional needs because for some, two meals daily are the only meals they student will get. 
  1. Look out for the physical and mental well-being of students. During hard times some youth may fall victim to abuse and bullying. To help these students and families, school leaders can turn to community partnerships: mental health centers, church organizations, health centers, and social services.
  1. School Leaders should strive to support the welfare of its administrators and teachers. Don’t place too many tasks and demands on them. Realize they are struggling to supervise and teach while protecting their students, their families, and themselves from COVID-19. Realize educators may be at home instructing their students while also coping to teach their own children. Additionally, recognize there are educators who teach from home who may also be a caregiver to an elderly sick parent. 

What might be possible now?

4. Recognize vulnerable students:

Youth with autism and Asperger’s often exhibit high anxiety in school, get low grades, fall victim to a bully, and for some, become suicidal.

5. Notice the bright spots. 

One study showed that student anxiety levels rose when schools were closed for lockdown, but for some students with autism or Aspergers their anxiety levels dropped significantly. The parents in the study believed their children had lower social anxiety because all the stress of the school demands and bullying wasn’t present. Thus, the safe home environment for these students offered greater learning. One possible solution is for both educators and parents to create safe settings both in school and at home to ensure student security to do assignments. 

How else can educators handle helping these students? 

Both teachers and parents can create a structure for the student to:

-take a slower pace to do their assignments.

-match student with peer buddy.

-create quiet uninterrupted time to focus. 

-design daily structured activities other than assignments. 

-take part in enjoyable leisure activities. 

-get exercise in nature and sunshine.

6. What is one small action that would make a difference?

Start a check-in service whereby students and their families are contacted and asked about any unmet needs they have. Not every parent will reveal needs, but some will. Just being asked can be emotionally relieving to know someone cares. 

7. How else can we handle meeting educational needs of students? Teachers can access resources or create lessons that teach life skills to support student adaptation and resilience. 

With instruction students learn: 

-a perspective of their problems as being temporary, 

-to know when and how to ask for help, and 

-to give self-care. 

With planning teachers can :

-integrate self-awareness and critical thinking skills across curriculum for student’s development of decision-making. 

These questions can guide educators in helping students and their families to develop new skills that may increase their safety, well-being, and self-empowerment. I define self-empowerment as: the understanding of one’s emotions and needs in order to find one’s true voice to dream, to plan, to believe, and to take action for necessary change on behalf of oneself or others. 

Every student matters greatly.

Dr. Jackie Marquette

Educator

Researcher

Author: emotional literacy and careers

Veteran Parent- Adult son with autism

Free resources

    jackie&#039;s pic

    Jackie Marquette, Educator, Author, Researcher, Parent Veteran - Autism at Marquette Index, LLC

    Dr. Marquette creates tools and writes curriculum for educators, parents, and youth, including persons with Autism Spectrum and related disabilities. The purpose is to support youth’s adaptation so they can progress toward career and community living goals. For 3 decades, her experiences have spanned being a special educator teacher, school transition administrator, author, qualitative researcher, consultant, conference speaker, an adjunct professor at Bellarmine University and an art business manager. 

    Dr. Marquette acknowledges the importance of teaching youth to use tools to emotionally grow and adapt to a world that will ask much from them. She believes when youth receive from us guided practice and opportunities to ready themselves to become emotionally literate, they will be ready to survive, thrive, and contribute to the evolving and ever changing world.

    She walks her talk as she has an adult autistic son. With recognition of his strengths and interests in creating his art and with his social emotional challenges, she helped him create a quality of life with interdependence.

    Dr. Marquette earned her Ph.D. in 2007 through Educational Leadership, Human Resources, and Education Administration at University of Louisville. She conducted qualitative research on youth with Autism Spectrum and their families and how they built a quality of life to employment, college, community living, all while facing challenges and unsurmountable obstacles.  

    Dr. Marquette’s experiences spanned three decades of teaching students with learning/developmental disabilities and ‘at risk’, spearheading autism community workplace projects, implementing school district transition programs, consulting with school districts, and using her own research based tools with youth seeking employment through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. For 15 years, Jackie conducted research and interviewed over 800 youth with autism, their advocates, professionals, and family members. The resources she creates are based upon her qualitative research findings, as well as her professional and personal experiences. Her program the S.A.F.E.T.Y. Works© is engineered to be a catalyst in Educational School Leadership, with employers, and on behalf of youth who rely upon a greater need for supports in order to get and keep a job. 

    She has been endorsed by highly recognized colleagues in the disability field for skills in Autism Spectrum Disorders, Training, and Research. In 2007, Jackie earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Human Resources, and Education Administration at University of Louisville.

    Dr. Jackie Marquette has written five books: 

    Dr. Jackie wrote her own personal truth in Independence Bound, her first book published by Harmony House, (2001). This biography was a narrative of a two year span whereby she and Trent, her autistic son experienced overwhelming and challenging abrupt changes within the family. Upon Trent leaving high school, Dr. Marquette sought employment and support givers to create a new quality of life for him. 

    Dr. Jackie’s second book: Becoming Remarkably Able: Walking the Path to Talents, Interest, and Personal Growth- For Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders and Related Disabilities. The foreword was written by Ann Turnbull, the Marianna and Ross Beach Distinguished Professor Emerita in Special Education. Turnbull co-founded and co-directed the Beach Center on Disability. Jackie’s book was published by Autism Aspergers Publishing Company (AAPC) (2007) and e-book (2016).  Dr. Marquette challenged the conventional thinking of assessing the person’s deficits to determine community living or employment access for individuals on the Autism Spectrum. “Jackie Marquette provides the guidance and the blueprint for helping professionals and parents move away from a deficit orientation to a celebration of abilities and strengths of persons with autism and related disabilities.”  Review by Barry M. Prizant, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, adjunct professor, Center for the Study of Human Development, Brown University; co-author of the SCERTS Model (Social Communication, Emotional Regulation and Transactional Support)

    Dr. Jackie’s third book: The Capability and Independence Scale© (CAIS), self-published in 2008, published in e-book, (2020). The CAIS©  is a qualitative diagnostic and planning tool to best enable students through school transition and into post high school goals. The CAIS© has been tested and used (1) directly with high school special education students, 2) my own qualitative research, 3) my clients in Vocational Rehabilitation, and 4) with my own adult son who has autism. The student’s functional level ‘on their own’ isn’t a collection of behaviors to be fixed, but individualized supports to enable them. The personalized tool can offer the educator or parent to see the level of supports a student needs to reach a higher level of participation, capability, and emotional adaptation regardless of where they are in their development or functionality. 

    Dr. Jackie’s fourth book: Power Practices: Explore Careers and Create Your Own Pathway, self-published in 2017.

    For students ages, 14 and older, Power Practices is an engaging career readiness curriculum designed to deliver more clarity about a choosing a career direction. Students are guided through a step-by-step process to explore a career using their recognition of their strengths and interests. Power Practices are supportive to teens and young adults with learning disabilities, ADHD, and ASD. Themes Relating to Preparing for Job Effectiveness include: Adaptation, Collaboration, Self-empowerment, Self-expression, Self-satisfaction, Self-advocacy, and Self-awareness

    Dr. Jackie’s fifth book and first children’s book:  African Elephants: We Are Family (2020)

    Children of all ages will find this informative picture book, African Elephants: We are family, captivating. With each page turn, the child will be dazzled to read about a new born baby elephant and its journey through the Savana region of Africa with his mother, aunts, and cousins, all part of the herd.  

    Dr. Marquette wrote the story based upon the years of knowledge from scientists’ research on elephant behavior and their habitat. Children will read about how the elephants express ‘love’, ‘joy’, ‘fear’ ‘play’ while learning scientific facts. Children will learn that elephants are one of the most intelligent, empathetic, and compassionate creatures on earth.
    The backdrop of this beautifully illustrated picture book was designed from the abstract paintings of Trent Altman, the author’s son.

    Dr. Jackie Marquette has written seven 

    Student Digital/Google App Resources

    Dr. Jackie’s first e-workbook a companion to African Elephants-We are family: FUN ACTIVITIES, WORKSHEETS, SCIENCE, AND ART (2020)

    African Elephants-We are family: FUN ACTIVITIES, WORKSHEETS, SCIENCE, AND ART is an engaging 46 page workbook of activities. Themes in this workbook include: elephant love and protection for their youngsters, empathy, herd problem solving, collaboration, and elephant endurance.

    This workbook is appropriate for elementary ages. The activities can be easily adapted to students with special needs.

    This resource contains content related to the book African Elephants-We are family: early reading, exploration of endangered animals, physical exercise activities, poetry, geography, science observation experiment, a nature walk, and an inspirational art project.

    Dr. Jackie’s second student digital resource (PDF.): What to Do When (WTDW)… 31 Engaging Activities for Self-Advocacy: Real Teens and Real Situations (2020)…is a 65 page Social Emotional Learning (SEL) workbook. Although WTDW was written prior to the global coronavirus crises, this guide can be beneficial to youth facing today’s pandemic crises. The activities allows youth to explore the good in themselves, recognize and accept their range of emotions (fear/anger to passion and enthusiasm), and most importantly, to see the value and the contributions they can make to a career. WTDW is for any young adult who wants to become their own best self-advocate, prepare for future employment success and to solve their problems.

    Dr. Jackie’s third student google app resource: Careers, Careers, and More Careers© (2020). This product is an independent work packet that can be helpful during distance learning and for developing career readiness. This product includes an engaging, informal, self-assessment for youth to see their best career options based upon their interests, strengths/challenges, and emotional awareness. It was drawn from the Strengths and Career Index (SCI), which was created from the findings of 15 years of Dr. Jackie’s qualitative research.

    Dr. Jackie’s fourth student google app resource: Self-expression in Interests and Talents (2020).

    As a google app and independent work packet, this product is helpful for teachers and parents during distance learning. It includes a student self-assessment useful during career readiness phase. The content is engaging and informal for youth to see their interests and best strengths/talents that can be transferred into career options. It was drawn from the Strengths and Career Index (SCI), which was created from the findings of 15 years of Dr. Jackie’s qualitative research.

    Dr. Jackie’s fifth student google app resource: How To Make Work Work For You (2020).

    How to Make Work Work for You is helpful to the student to gain a deeper understanding of h-herself as it relates to work performance. The 32 question self-assessment content is engaging and informal for youth to recognize and name their personal preferences. Included is an activity and self-reflective questions. The content with activities can promote self-awareness and be help the student to choose a career or to decide a good job fit. This assessment was drawn from the Strengths and Career Index (SCI), which Dr. Marquette created from her qualitative research findings of 15 years.

    Dr. Jackie’s sixth student google app resource: COVID-19 TEEN EMPOWERMENT (2020) is designed to help youth reduce anxiety, see emotion as energy, and create a mood/day to promote adaptation during the pandemic. The purpose is to promote youth recognition of their emotions and power over their emotions to cope, take steps to plan and move toward a good future. Processes are offered to youth to gain self-awareness of their daily choices to make on their own behalf. This unit is designed to empower and adapt.

    Dr. Jackie’s seventh product and student digital resource: How to Engage Youth to Tune Into Self-awareness to Self-Advocate (2020). Students are introduced to self-awareness with story, examples, and self-assessment. Students learn how to tune into their self-awareness to cope, understand next steps, and how to respond on their own behalf. The self-awareness qualifiers include: adapt, initiate, communicate, better self-control, motivate, collaborate, empathy, trust and focused ability. All qualifiers relate to on-the-job capabilities required to keep employment and have job satisfaction. 

    E-Course

    Dr. Jackie’s E-COURSE:  The Autism Career Builder: How to Engage Youth to Discover Dream Careers and Adapt for Success. The course is designed for educators and professionals who serve youth in job and career readiness programs. Jackie introduces tools that promote student belief in themselves, enhanced self-awareness, on-the-job capability, self-advocacy and emotional adaptation. 6 CEU’s are offered through Council on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification.

    Blog and articles: 

    Youth Opportunity Academy 

    Dr. Marquette writes articles, blogs, and makes videos on teaching and supporting youth to know and manage emotions, become self-empowered and to use tools to self-advocate across all areas of their life: pursing interests and talents, employment, college, living independently, connected to others and developing relationships. 

    Dr. Marquette loves devoting her leisure time to traveling with her husband and Trent her son for pleasure and art shows, exhibiting and selling Trent’s art. She also works at staying fit, cooking healthy meals, getting together with her sons, their wives, and grandchildren.

    Dr. Marquette stays in touch with her growing tribe through her Facebook, You Tube, and biweekly e-Newsletter and her web site www.drjackiemarquette.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

