Healing Trauma with the Subconscious Imprinting Technique

First things first – let’s start with trauma. What is it? Simply put, trauma is an emotion, event, or experience of an environment that gets jarred into your nervous system.

A few months ago, I became certified in the Subconscious Imprinting Technique (SIT) method. This is one of the fastest and most efficient ways to heal from any trauma that we carry around with us. By using SIT methods, when clients can reveal the trauma that they were subject to, SIT SIT Certified Professionals are able to reveal the unrecognized patterns clients have been operating on. Through this process, SIT Certified Professionals are able to work through and destroy those patterns, releasing the trauma that the client has been holding onto.

Why would we want to release and destroy old patterns? Because removing trauma held in the body helps us lead fuller lives by reaching our full potential. It allows the barriers that stand in the way of us achieving our goals to be brought down.

What exactly is the Subconscious Imprinting Technique? It can be described as a wipe-and-reset method where our patterns, behaviours, and beliefs that negatively affect our lives are deactivated and changed. Did you know that our behaviours, patterns, and beliefs are locked away in our subconscious mind, and programmed into us from age seven? As children, the information we receive from our parents, teachers, friends, and socio-economic environment shapes our view of the world and ourselves. It engrains an idea in us that tells us how we, and the world, should be. However, as you may have guessed, not all those beliefs are good or beneficial to our growth. The tricky part? We are not aware of them. The Subconscious Imprinting Technique will bring these thoughts and patterns to the surface and make us aware of what goes on in our subconscious, and why we are the way we are, and act (or react) the way we do. Awareness is where change starts! When you acknowledge that you are holding on to emotions, beliefs, and patterns that limit and impede you, you can choose to change your behaviours. This is the key to the start of living a better, fuller life.

So, how does it work? In our SIT session, I will access your emotions, experiences, emotions, and past events through muscle testing. Once discovered, together we will use release statements that change the way your body understands and interprets information.

How does someone know if they need or will benefit from the SIT method?

Ask yourself these questions:

Do you ever get stuck in the same patterns and negative thoughts over and over again?

Do you sometimes feel physical pain caused by issues that you can’t seem to resolve?

Do you feel like certain barriers prevent you from achieving your goals, without knowing what those barriers are, exactly?

If you have said yes to any of these questions, then the Subconscious Imprinting Technique could be for you!