Healing Through “I’m Sorry!” Kurt Cobain

A Quick Look At The Late KIRK COBAIN, Healing Through Simple Words, and The Song, "All Apologies!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is power in two simple words. There is power is knowing that saying the right words, when having done wrong to someone, makes all of the difference. There is a reason for doing such. The words are very simple. And yet, so many people make them so hard. The words are called, “I’m Sorry.” Of course, these two words do not absolve a person of wrong behavior. Of course, more work is required. Nevertheless, what is vital is the first step in acknowledging one’s behavior. That’s always the first step.

Soft Rock, too, has its place for an apology. In the world of music, Rock n’ Roll has often been projected as hard core, rough, snd void of sensitivity. However, let it be known, that it too, has its level of tenderness and nurture. The right singer and the right song brings it all into, being!

Being a musician can be rather painful! It can be lonely. It’s why the greatest musicians have often struggled with their mental and emotional well-being. So many people cannot fathom the amount of pain one has had to endure. Music becomes evermore important, in their worlds. What people do not understand, the song comes to know. That’s one of the blessings of music. It becomes an artists personal therapy! It’s amazing and awakening, simultaneously!

Remembering one late legend in the Rock world, we come to know them in their decor. What did it feel like to have them here? Listening to their songs, hearing that level of pain. Their ability to be vulnerable is what increased the passion, in the song’s performance. For when a musician performs their pain, they have reminded us of their very humanity. People get so caught up in the Superstar status, that they forget the humanity! Artists, who are unapologetic in expressing their humanity, grant their audience an opportunity to experience that same kind of healing.

Not every apology is accepted. In fact, it’s about the severity of the action, which decides if something is considered “forgivable,” or not! So, singing through apologies, there are treasures through such words. “I’m sorry” is so simple-even if only through two terms.

Kurt Cobain

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/592153050976982254/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aWmkuH1k7uA
https://open.spotify.com/track/1Ic9pKxGSJGM0LKeqf6lGe

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

