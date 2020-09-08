Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Healing the PTSD in LGBTQ

Traumatic, painful events like the LGBTQ community has been through can manifest as PTSD.

Those of us who lived through the 1980s and the AIDS epidemic are similarly marked. I am accustomed to it when first meeting another middle-aged gay man and our conversation takes an inevitable turn: “Where were you?” “What did you see?” “How many did you lose?”

Traumatic, painful events like our community has been through can manifest as PTSD.

I think of my fourth grade gym teacher who called me a faggot. I remember, not only all the deaths from AIDS, but the real and emotional armor we had to don every day to combat it. I think of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre, the epidemic of transgender people being murdered, the barbaric, state sanctioned torture method of conversion therapy. I think about how much time and energy we all spend on staying safe; the daily exhausting vigilance it takes to be LGBTQ and the constant fighting for our rights, the toll all this takes on all of us.

Read more about healing PTSD in the LGBTQ community in my latest Advocate column.

    Richie Jackson, Author

    Richie Jackson is the author of Gay Like Me, published by HarperCollins. He writes the monthly column “In Gay We Trust” for The Advocate. He is an award-winning Broadway, television and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime’s Nurse Jackie (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for “Best Comedy Series”) for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell.

    As an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, he endowed a fellowship program at his alma mater in 2015 to assist graduates in the transition from academia to a lifelong career in the arts called The Richie Jackson Artist Fellowship.

    He and his husband, Jordan Roth, were honored with The Trevor Project’s 2016 Trevor Hero Award. They live in New York City with their two sons.

