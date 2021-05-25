Healing the Heart Chakra

Heart chakra healing is the practice of opening, clearing, cleansing, supporting, and strengthening the heart chakra within our bodies. Heart chakra healing involves using a number of holistic remedies to bring the body, mind, and spirit into alignment. Such remedies often involve aromatherapy, sound healing, movement, color therapy, meditation, and crystal healing to re-establish harmony within the body and mind.

Here are some signs that you have a blocked heart chakra:

*You find it hard to forgive and you hold grudges easily

*You find it hard to let go of bitter and angry thoughts

*You always feel a sense of anger towards other people/life

*You suffer from social anxiety

*You frequently feel jealous of other people

*You tend to have many self-critical thoughts

*You are constantly replaying or reliving your trauma

*You carry a deep sense of fear

*You have adopted the role of the victim

*You have poor boundaries making you prone to developing codependent relationships

*You struggle to give or receive love freely

*You are constantly suspicious and mistrusting of other people

*You have issues with the heart, lung or chest region such as asthma, high blood pressure or poor blood circulation

*You feel a constant sense of heaviness in your chest

You can help open and unblock your heart chakra by using powerful affirmations such as,

“I am worthy of Love”

“I love and forgive others”

“I listen to my heart”

“I open myself to love”

“I nurture my inner child”

HEART CHAKRA TOOLS

ROSE WATER

Rosewater supports the heart chakra, inviting more love, tenderness, and openness. Using rose water before bed can help calm your mind + spirit. Spritz your bed before sleep or your space prior to your yoga practice to calm the mind and enliven the spirit.

ROSE OIL

Aromatherapy: the ultimate energetic heart oil, rose essential oil will help bring in self-love by opening and softening the heart but also reminding one to maintain the necessary thorns to keep it safe.

ROSE QUARTZ

Crystal Therapy: The vibrations from crystals help heal our chakras. Rose Quartz is known for corresponding to the heart chakra. Start by lying down in a quiet place and keeping the crystal on the centre of your chest. Relax and let the gemstone take away all the negative vibrations and fill you with positive vibrations increases energy, balance, and stability in the heart chakra. Use crystals as energetic totems, meditate and carry them with you.

Hyacinth Moon’s Rose Petal Mist, Rose Quartz Crystal and Rose Perfume roller set provide the perfect tools to work with your heart chakra. We love using them in meditation, before or during a yoga class, or at any point during the day to help keep us feeling connected to our own heart space so we can love ourselves first and foremost, and then be able to love others.

If your heart chakra is blocked or imbalanced, you need to be patient while it heals. The positive energy will bring better opportunities and make you love yourself more. Learning to love yourself is the first step.

You can find the link for the Heart chakra set at the link below.