Healing Our Collective Broken Heart

By

It feels like the world is falling apart. In this time of darkness, where do you find the light?

You start by honoring your feelings, whatever they are; they are real. Then it’s time to decide…

Are you going to respond with love or fear? This can be an opportunity to build up or tear down.

We can use our energy to heal these centuries-old wounds and enter a new state of consciousness, or we can put the bandaids back on and let this pain fester until the next time it’s exposed.

That’s the choice. It’s always the choice, to ask yourself how this might all be happening FOR you instead of TO you. What can you do to take advantage of this healing opportunity?

You are an incredibly powerful person. Use this challenging time to be the light, build yourself up, and be more clear, intentional, and loving than you’ve ever been before.

John & Jami, NYU-Certified Life & Mindset Coaches at Selfscription®

