Healing from Job Loss Trauma

The world is reeling from job loss trauma as another layer of disruption impacts the globe. There is no doubt that getting laid off messes with your head. For many of us, our purpose and self-worth are in direct correlation to our jobs. An involuntary separation from that purpose can have a psychological impact that results in feelings of low self-esteem and vulnerability.

But you are more than the job you do and layoffs are not typically a reflection of the individual or their performance.

Change your mindset to see this not just as an ending, but also as a new beginning with infinite possibilities. Begin rebuilding your self-worth by replacing “why is this happening to me” with “what new opportunities are available to me?”.

Don’t Take It Personally

Job loss is traumatic. Just like any other loss, there are layers of grief that need to be processed before healing and recovery can begin. The first step to recovery is recognizing that being laid off is not about you, so don’t take it personally.

Companies make business decisions based primarily on economic factors and unfortunately, they don’t always consider the human impact. The elimination of your job probably wasn’t personal, it was the result of a business decision that impacted you.

Now it’s up to you to decide how you are going to deal with that from an emotional standpoint. You can choose to be a victim and ask why this is happening to you. Or, you can take control of the situation with a new approach and ask yourself what new opportunities you are going to pursue.

When One Door Closes, Another Opens

Have you been secretly wishing for a fresh start? Did you need a gentle nudge – or a big shove – out of your comfort zone? Maybe you are needed elsewhere, there’s something more you are meant to do, or there’s something that’s way better for you.

The door that’s closing may be ending a chapter, but there’s a new beginning available if you step through the door that has just opened. And it just might be a blessing in disguise. But you need to believe in yourself and be willing to step through that door into the unknown.

Tell A New Story

Restore your self-esteem by remembering what your purpose is and how you contribute value to your role. Truly believe that you have something great to offer a new employer. Set your focus on the skills, knowledge, and experiences you can use to deliver results and remind yourself of the achievements you have made throughout your career.

Aside from your job function skills, what unique offerings will you contribute to a new employer? Even in the most challenging situations, there are ways to make a positive impression and stand out in the crowd. Find your unique spin and use it to your advantage by telling yourself and prospective employers a positive new story.

Believe in Yourself

Let go of the victim mentality. Stop apologizing for being in transition. Quit looking for the negatives and the obstacles. No more telling yourself all the reasons why no one will want to hire you. Even if you don’t voice it, all that negative self-talk pours off of you energetically and it’s a major turn-off in an interview.

Retrain your brain so you can reestablish your self-confidence. When you believe in yourself again, the subliminal signals you send will shift to a positive vibe and interviews will be much more successful.

Healing from job loss trauma occurs when you change your mindset to optimism, find your purpose, and embrace the opportunity to pursue new beginnings. There’s a new employer out there that will know how lucky they are to have you. If you believe in yourself, they will too.