Healing From Emotional Abuse

What does it mean to be in a toxic relationship, more specifically an emotionally abusive one? If you have ever experienced being in an emotionally abusive relationship, you may have often felt as though you have been emotionally raped (psychologically tormented) by your abusive ex-partner.

When you read the words emotional rape, it might have made you cringe and to be honest with you, it should. These were the exact words I yelled out at my toxic ex when we were having one of our usual ridiculous arguments. I remember telling him during a heated exchange of words that I felt as though I have been emotionally raped, he then paused, looked at me with his cold, emotionless eyes, and said, “take those words right out of your mouth!”

At the time, I didn’t know what the formal definition of the term meant, but I knew that what I was feeling wasn’t normal. Looking back on that argument, my inner divine feminine was intuitively guiding me to the answers of why I was energetically feeling what I was, but I was too closed-off and emotionally damaged by that point in the relationship to discern what was going on with me.

It wasn’t until years after, when I was going through the healing and detoxing phase of my recovery and transformation journey, that I could recall what I was feeling and why it did, in fact, feel like emotional rape because it was, metaphorically speaking. So what exactly is emotional rape syndrome and why do survivors of emotional abuse often describe their experience of dating or even being married to their partner as feeling as though they are continuously being emotionally violated?

Emotional Rape Syndrome (ERS):

According to Dr. Michael Fox

“Emotional rape is using someone’s higher emotions, such as love, without consent. However, in the case of emotional rape, the lack of consent is contained in what the perpetrator doesn’t say… his or her hidden agenda.” He further states that “Sexual Rape is a violation of someone’s body – Emotional Rape is a violation of the human soul. From the book Emotional Rape Syndrome

During the seven tumultuous years of the on-and-off, up-and-down emotional roller-coaster of dating and eventually being discarded by my toxic ex (the covert narcissist), the woman I once used to recognize, protect, and LOVE became a shadow of who I used to be. By the end of that relationship, I felt emotionally numb, soul-less, and as though I was wandering through my life as if I were a walking zombie. No matter how hard I tried months and even a couple of years after breaking up from my ex, I could not get back into the rhythm of my life, a life that I was once passionate about and on fire for.

ERS not only impacts you emotionally, but it also impacts you spiritually, and physically, Dr. Fox correctly refers to ERS as a violation of the human soul. For intimate abuse survivors, it is often experienced in the form of relational trauma that wreaks havoc in your body energetically and physically, and it also destroys your perceived ability to heal and let go of the relationship because of the constant mind manipulation that you’ve likely endured while dating this destructive individual.

Many survivors, including myself, have experienced one or more of the following complications because of emotional abuse:

Emotional numbness OR wanting to emotionally numb your feelings of hurt and anger

Lingering feelings of hopelessness

Bouts of depression (please seek professional counseling if you are experiencing chronic depression)

Slow, methodical deterioration of your self-worth and self-esteem

Adrenal Fatigue/Insufficiency. Here is an excellent explanation of what adrenal fatigue is, according to the Mayo Clinic (click here).

Lack of interest in your life (friendships, hobbies, and your career)

Inability to coherently express yourself

Self-isolation and loneliness

Sleep disturbances and night terrors

The shame of what you tolerated (based upon your childhood social modelling)

Regret for allowing yourself to be treated in this way, which is NOT YOUR FAULT

Self-doubt because of not being able to trust your decisions

Anxiety and hypervigilance (you are always on guard and always looking for hidden dangers when there isn’t any)

Anger for what you cannot control

Feeling ‘washed up’ and used

Suicidal thoughts (please seek professional counseling and support)

Dangerous or erratic behaviors

Let’s circle back around to the question of what does toxic means in a relationship? There isn’t one specific definition of what a toxic relationship is or is not. Many psycho-emotional complications are experienced because of the varying toxic microaggressions within that relationship, which over time have contributed to the trauma bonding and the slow deterioration of your self-worth and self-esteem.

If you’ve identified with the above complications or symptoms of ERS, what’s important for you to be aware of is that YOU CAN HEAL from this trauma and YOU WILL. I am breathing, walking proof of this statement. It will take time, effort, and discipline on your part, but it can be done.

What Can You Do?

Surround yourself with a strong support team of individuals who you can TRUST and confide in as to what has happened to you.

DO NOT blame yourself. In time, you will realize it was all smoke and mirrors regarding your toxic ex.

Enforce your boundaries if you must communicate with your toxic ex.

Actively enforce ‘no contact’ right out the gate once you have decided to let go of the toxic relationship.

Find yourself an Online or in-person anonymous support group where you can openly express yourself without feeling ashamed or judged for what you have experienced.

When you are ready, invest in professional counseling or coaching to help you start piecing together your life post-breakup.

However, it is up to you to take a leap of faith, and begin the process of lighting the path of your recovery, healing and eventual transformation journey from the old to the new, post-breakup from an emotionally abusive ex-partner. Healing won’t happen overnight, but it can and will happen with a strong support system in place, consistency and a willingness to continue moving forward with discipline and love for yourself, above all things.

Healing starts with your commitment to the journey.