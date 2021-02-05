Healing can be

Messyhopefulslowsuddenlonelyexcitingenthusiasticboring it’s a process ,it takes time, be kind to yourself and let it progress
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
A global advocate and relentless crusader of promoting mental health, Nabhit Kapur, from India, envisage a world free of mental health stigmas and taboos. Through his exemplary work, indefatigable spirit and passionate endeavors he has been able to bring impactful transformative changes in several parts of the world. A Psycho-Prenaur, author, TEDx speaker and globally decorated ambassador of mental health and peace with numerous recognitions globally. Kapur is perhaps the youngest psychologist in the contemporary world, and only one from India, leading this remarkable movement to make mental health a household name.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.