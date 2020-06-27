Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Healing, a hidden purpose of COVID-19

We are not broken; we are becoming.

By
Reconnecting. Covid 19. Catalina Morales Velez

Watching the news filled my cup and make me declare, we are broken! In a time of crisis, watching plenty of behaviours that have taken us down a road where millions are suffering and dying, made me extremely sensitive to judge. However, as The Little Prince said, what is essential is invisible to the eye.

A few minutes later, social media remind me of another side. The rivers and oceans are cleaning up, the animals are taking back their space, nature is breathing again, and the Earth, in general, is healing after our forced retrospection.

Are you healing too?

It’s now that we are inside when we need to look deeper and discover nothing it’s wrong. Death is not the end; it’s just a transformation. Broken is not bad; it’s as good as new because it’s through the cracks that our light will shine.

What is clear is that breaking its part of the transformation process and that it’s what is going on right now.

With the pieces, we will create something magnificent.

Flower photo created by freepik — www.freepik.com

Our current situation is allowing us to see the other and perceive our vulnerability as humans and society. We are far beyond reconnecting; we are making a connection!

Take a front seat and see the hidden definition of Covid-19.

Connect OVail IDread.

This situation is a calling to which we are responding to. We are connecting as humans with our humanity; we are opening to our best version, and the door to join the mundane with the sacred it’s opening.

We have been given a moment to heal our disconnection from Source, a bridge to connect with true-self and people, rather than attaching ourselves to electronic devices or external gods.

Despite my first impression after the avalanche of media exposure, I can declare, we are not broken; we are becoming!

Catalina Morales, Writer & Consciousness Entrepreneur | Medium contributor | FREE weekly inner guidance on www.catalinamoralesv.com

