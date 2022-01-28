Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being

Heads-Up for Safety: Practice Mindful Driving￼

Here are some Microsteps you can take to help break the habit of distracted driving.

By
U.S. Air Force/Airman Sadie Colbert
U.S. Air Force/Airman Sadie Colbert

Behind the wheel, do you worry about the distracted, aggressive, and incompetent drivers you see all around you? Well, you’re not alone. In polls, large majorities say they’re concerned about being injured or killed in a crash caused by another driver.

In the U.S., traffic fatalities have sharply increased during Covid-19, despite far fewer vehicles on the road. In 2020, U.S. traffic deaths rose 7.2% to 38,680. In the first six months of 2021, they surged by a whopping 18.4% compared to the first half of 2020—the biggest six-month increase since the U.S. began collecting fatal crash data in 1975.

Analysts blame the surge in U.S. road deaths on higher levels of speeding, distracted driving, substance abuse, and failure to buckle-up. It’s as though many drivers are venting their pent-up anger and frustration about life under Covid-19 by letting it rip on the road.

As a driver, how can you protect yourself and your companions against threats posed by other drivers?

The answer, in part, is to practice mindful driving: avoid your own distractions, stay vigilant, scan the road for surprises, check the body language of other vehicles, try to anticipate how a situation might evolve, and be ready to react.

Mindful driving takes practice. The first challenge, of course, is to get off the phone! Everything depends on that. But many of us who work hard at being present and mindful in other parts of our lives seem to call time-out behind the wheel. Big mistake! Huge! We run the risk of not noticing that the car ahead of us has stopped in traffic; a red-light runner is headed our way; a child is about to dart into the street after a ball; or we’re about to collide with a cyclist.

Studies have found that when a driver’s mind is focused on something other than driving—a daydream, a worry, a text, a video, or a phone conversation—the driver’s brain may not react to what the eyes detect on the road ahead. That is, the signal that travels along the optic nerve from the eyes to the brain gets short-circuited. As a result, a distracted driver can look directly ahead but fail to “see” what’s in plain view. Researchers call it “inattention blindness.” It’s to be avoided!

As drivers, we play a dangerous game of probabilities when we choose multitasking over mindfulness. The odds are we’ll get away with it on any single trip because a serious crash is a low-probability event. For example, a red-light runner needs to enter an intersection at the precise moment that we do. Over time, though, some of us are destined to run out of luck with cataclysmic consequences to ourselves and others.

In essence, a driver who becomes distracted relinquishes control of their personal safety to a stranger in another vehicle who may be impaired, distracted, sleep-deprived, inexperienced, or reckless. Who does that? Well, millions of us do. We think we’re great at multitasking and can safely monitor the road and our phone at the same time. Until our number comes up.

Consider opening yourself up to the practice of mindful driving. Make a resolution to try it out—initially, just on a single trip. Put your phone aside, try to let go of daydreams, concentrate on scanning the road for surprises, notice how it feels to be free of distractions.

Here are some additional Microsteps you can take to help break the habit of distracted driving:

*Put your phone completely out of sight and out of reach.

Distracting activities like reaching for objects more than double the risk of crashing. Reduce the temptation by putting your device in the back seat or glove compartment.

*When you’re at a red light, take a breath instead of reaching for your phone.

Conscious breathing can help you to be more present and improve your attention.

*As you buckle your seatbelt, commit to a distraction-free drive.

This technique will help you hold yourself accountable and be more intentional.

*Tell your passengers that you’re committing to a distraction-free drive.

If someone is in the car with you, let them know you won’t be looking at your phone. Ask them to hold you accountable—and even to hold your phone!

*Turn on “Do Not Disturb” mode when driving.

Silencing your notifications will reduce distractions and lower your risk.

*Before a long trip, get a good night’s sleep.

Drowsy driving is a significant risk-factor for road injuries and fatalities.

Take care and stay safe out there!

This article originally appeared on www.hsph.harvard.edu

    Arianna Huffington Headshot

    Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO at Thrive Global

    Arianna Huffington is the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, the founder of The Huffington Post, and the author of 15 books, including Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In 2016, she launched Thrive Global, a leading behavior change tech company with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. She has been named to Time Magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list. Originally from Greece, she moved to England when she was 16 and graduated from Cambridge University with an M.A. in economics. At 21, she became president of the famed debating society, the Cambridge Union. She serves on numerous boards, including Onex and The B Team. Her last two books, Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder and The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night At A Time, both became instant international bestsellers.  Most recently, she wrote the foreword to Thrive Global’s first book Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps.

    Jay Winsten

    Jay Winsten is Director of the Initiative on Media Strategies for Public Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. A version of this article was published in The Globe and Mail.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Covid-19 Increases Rate Of Car Crashes Among Drivers: Buckle Up Everyone!

    by Laura Wellington
    don&#039;t text and drive
    Community//

    Phone Death Nation

    by Sa El
    Westend61 / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Distracted

    by Arianna Huffington
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.