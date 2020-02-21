Head to Chamba In Himachal On Honeymoon to Breathe Tranquillity with Pleasant Climate

Himachal Pradesh is one of the best places to go for honeymoon in India since ages. It has places like Shimla, Manali, Rohtang, Kasol which need no introduction for their breathtaking snow-covered beauty, and lush green landscapes. If you are someone who is reading this article just to check which honeymoon spot in India you should book for your honeymoon package, then drop off the idea of heading to Shimla, Manali since they are already hit by the mass tourism.

We’ve done the homework for you and went onto Chamba exploration in Himachal Pradesh. It’s a wonderful place to meet with the clouds, lush greenery and breathe in tranquillity. Chamba is an offbeat honeymoon vacation spot in India which is famous for its lush green hills, and an amazing climate. The town is named after the Queen of Champawati.

The Heart of Chamba – Chaugan

There is a big playground in front of the Champavati Temple, which is known by the Chaugan. Locals and tourists feel that Chaugan is the heart of Chamba. Chuang is where the famous yearly festival, Pinjara Mela, is organized.

The region of Chamba is surrounded with approximately 75 ancient temples out of which the most famous and religious temples according to the travel magazines are Laxminarayan Temple, Hari Rai Temple, Chamunda Temple. You should head to seek divine blessings at the Laxmi Narayan Mandir as it is the biggest temple in Chamba.

Get A Glimpse of Past at Bhuri Singh Museum

If you want to unfold the history of Chamba, then you must head to the Bhuri Singh Museum. However, the size of this museum is relatively small compared to the usual museums across the country, but it is worth visiting! There’s a beautiful gallery of Miniature Painting on the first floor of the museum. You can witness the picture of the ancient Chamba times at Bhuri Singh Museum.

ADVICE – Apart from exploring the Bhuri Singh Museum, you can head to the tiny museum inside the Laxmi Narayan Temple Complex. This museum is run by the locals on the name of the trust. You would be amazed to know that Chamba is the second city after Kolkata that once shined with electricity.

Entry Fees – For adults, INR 20, and for children, expect to pay INR 10

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary

In Chamba, you and your sweetheart can spend ample amounts of time in the lap of mother nature while witnessing the gorgeous landscape beauty and soaking the fresh air. But the best thing you could do on your Chamba exploration is to head to the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary. This wildlife sanctuary is situated on the way between Dalhousie to Khajjir and is perched on top of a hill. Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is surrounded by hills and a peaceful environment. It is spread approximately 31 km. You can explore this wildlife park on a trekking expedition.

WHAT TO SEE: Photograph the foreigner birds, endangered birds and animals like Eurasian, Grey Headed Canary.

WHEN TO GO: The sanctuary remains open from 7 AM to 6 PM.

ENTRY TICKET – Expect to drop approx @ INR 250

The Cluster Of Lakes

When you’re exploring in Chamba, you will witness the various pristine lakes where you can spend some relaxing time with your soulmate. The most famous lake in and around Chamba is Khajjiar Lake. This lake sits between lush greenery, and in winters, Khajjiar becomes the Switzerland of India, and the whole lake gets covered with white snow.

Apart from Khajjiar lake, you can explore the Chamba Lake, Manimahesh Lake too! If you head to Manimahesh lake, you will get the view of the Kailash mountain range.

CHAMBA IS SHOPPER’S PARADISE TOO! HERE’S WHAT YOU SHOULD BUY:

The town of Chamba is popular amongst the tourists for its Shawls, Handkerchiefs, Jootiyan (Ladies Footwear). The handkerchiefs that locals sell at Chamba market are made up of fine handmade art, which takes around 10 days to 2 months to get completed. Also, you can purchase the world-class shawls which are warm and beautiful too!

How to Reach Chamba?

The nearest airport around Chamba is in Pathankot and is approximately 120 km away. You can board a taxi or local bus to reach Chamba from Pathankot.

So, if you think you have explored each and every tourist attraction in Himachal Pradesh, then drop this doubt. Head to Chamba on your India honeymoon package to make an escapade with BAE in the peaceful and tranquil place.