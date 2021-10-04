He Downed The Girls, But Justice Goes Up! France Gall #France 🇫🇷

There are those men. Yes, those kind of men. They are the kind of men, who play around and mistreat the hearts of young women. Yes. In fact, they have created a reputation for doing so; and they enjoy it, very much. They could care less about the consequences of their actions and how they maim the hearts of young women. In their low vibrational minds, it’s about being a man. Interesting. If only they comprehended the true meaning of the term. If only. Yet, in the minds of the narcissts, they think that their charm as a heartbreaker is cute. In his mind. In his mind.

So, Mr.Heartbreaker! He knows how to break a heart; many hearts, in fact. One by one, he treats them as disposable dolls to place on his shelf. Once he has

finished with them, he goes on to the next one. It’s part of his sick game of play. For in his world 🌎women are dolls. They are to be collected, presented, and laid on a shelf. Many times, they are forgotten. So, what now Mr. Heartbreaker? What do you do, now?

Well, he continues to play hearts. It’s all a game for him. He moves on and hearts are broken. That’s painful for the broken-hearted. Nevertheless, he moves onto his next victim, without a care. Little does he know that the dolls have not forgotten. They remember and they will dress up for a heart’s justice.

Laisse tomber les filles

Drop the girls

Laisser tomber les filles

Drop the girls

Un jour c’est toi qui’on laissera

One day, it’s you we’ll leave

Laisse tomber les filles

Drop the girls

Un jour c’est toi qui pleureras

One day it’s you who will cry

Mr. Heartbreakers! All of the breakers. Oh, soon they will cry. It’s justice. It’s part of reaping what one sows. Now, he will understand the stories of the dolls. He will feel their pain-each and every doll. Now, he must go through that painful process of healing. Loverboy must comprehend what it feels like to have one’s heart torn apart. Only then will he understand the humanity of, the dolls. Only then. . .

Isn’t that something? Why is it that pain is required in order to comprehend the humanity of another? Why? Why is a painful justice required, in order for heartbreakers to comprehend the Golden Rule: Treat people how you wish to be treated! For, you can only get away with breaking hearts for so long. Ultimately, energies have a way of catching up with you. Ultimately, they do.

Oui, j’ai pleure mais ce jour-la

Yes, but I cried that day

Non, je ne pleurerai pas

No, I was not crying

Non, je ne pleurerai pas

No, I was not crying

Je dirai c’est bien fait pour toi

I will say it is well done for you

Je dirai ca t’apprendre

I will say that will teach you

Je dirai ca t’apprendre

I will say that will teach you

Laisse tomber les fils

Drop the girls

Laisse tomber les fils

Drop the girls

Ca te jouera un mauvais tour

It’ll play a trick on you

What happens to a doll, who projects the brokenness of her heart? It’s intriguing because heartbreak transforms into anger; sometimes rage. Not every heartbroken dame suffers or mourns a loving loss in silence. Some become very boisterous about their rage. As always, music becomes a vessel for the healing phase; the re-direction of energies back to the source. That can be good. It can be bad. It depends on the energies projected from the original source.

Heartbreaker. Heartbreaker. How does it truly feel? To know that the upward direction of justice is very, VERY, REAL!

France Gall