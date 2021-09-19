He Calls Her, “Angelina!” Louis Prima #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

Eating out doesn’t have to be a boring occasion. In fact, there are those precious stories of going out into the world. Culinary and excitement goes, hand-in-hand. Tales of entering into a restaurant or local cafe, conveys a unique aspect when it comes to liking a certain someone. Then, it’s not simply going into a space to eat. On the contrary, a person is now entering because he wants to see, her!
Eating the traditional culinary of one’s spacing becomes a fascinating realm. For a man, when that culinary is served by a woman of his own cultural delight, one becomes even more immersed into this magical adventure! For, there is love and there is life! It shows the cultural dynamics of being one with one’s feminine essence. It displays the beauty, for an ever-growing fire 🔥between culinary and the feminine! Love grows so intimately with food. For man comes to appreciate her for her femininity, and her ability to, nourish!
So, here we go! The traces of Italy continues to linger. We are here, in the world of waitresses. Simple, yes? Not really. Waitresses have a way of bringing love and spiritual nutrition, into the atmosphere, just by the way they serve others. They are those culinary maidens, whose presence guides us into enjoying ourselves, at the local restaurant. Yes. They do!
“I eat antipasta twice just because she is so nice, Angelina
Angelina, the waitresses, at the pizzeria
Ti voglio bene Angelina, I adore you
Ti voglio bene Angelina, I live for you
E un passione, You have set my heart on fire
But Angelina never listens to my song
They say food is a way to a man’s heart. My, how the song, “Angelina,” proves such to be true. Those productions of Mother Nature have their natural way of, doing such! Keep in mind, how there is the nurture of Italian taste, which reminds a person of, home! Italy, to be exact!
C’e’ la luna ‘n mezzo ‘u mare Mamma mi me marinara
Figghia Mia a cu te dari? Mamma Mia penseci tu
Si city dugnu li musicanti iddu va, iddu veni sempre lu strumento ne manu teni
There are lessons to be learned, here. It’s not by coincidence that the very pleasure of matrimony begins with, food! Of course, that’s when it’s done for holistic reasons. Afterall, food and wellness signify a level of trust. How a woman prepares the food should be based solely on nurture; not the hidden desire, to control! Evidently, Angelina is unaware of her natural power of nurturing; even in a cafe. Perhaps, she sees herself as simply, doing her job! Little does she know that, doing her job, has stolen a man’s heart. Little does she know!
What other 🌎 Earthly factors do you see in this realm? Do you see the beauties of being around holistic, feminine energy? One, who embodies the Spirit of Mother Earth and how she is to reign? Do you feel her? Do you experience her? What do you see? How do you experience love’s awakening? Well, it’s a place of serenity, indeed!
The wedding bells are calling, and it came when she brought pizza, into the room!