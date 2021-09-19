He Calls Her, “Angelina!” Louis Prima #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

Eating out doesn’t have to be a boring occasion. In fact, there are those precious stories of going out into the world. Culinary and excitement goes, hand-in-hand. Tales of entering into a restaurant or local cafe, conveys a unique aspect when it comes to liking a certain someone. Then, it’s not simply going into a space to eat. On the contrary, a person is now entering because he wants to see, her!

Eating the traditional culinary of one’s spacing becomes a fascinating realm. For a man, when that culinary is served by a woman of his own cultural delight, one becomes even more immersed into this magical adventure! For, there is love and there is life! It shows the cultural dynamics of being one with one’s feminine essence. It displays the beauty, for an ever-growing fire 🔥between culinary and the feminine! Love grows so intimately with food. For man comes to appreciate her for her femininity, and her ability to, nourish!

So, here we go! The traces of Italy continues to linger. We are here, in the world of waitresses. Simple, yes? Not really. Waitresses have a way of bringing love and spiritual nutrition, into the atmosphere, just by the way they serve others. They are those culinary maidens, whose presence guides us into enjoying ourselves, at the local restaurant. Yes. They do!

“I eat antipasta twice just because she is so nice, Angelina

Angelina, the waitresses, at the pizzeria

Ti voglio bene Angelina, I adore you

Ti voglio bene Angelina, I live for you

E un passione, You have set my heart on fire

But Angelina never listens to my song

They say food is a way to a man’s heart. My, how the song, “Angelina,” proves such to be true. Those productions of Mother Nature have their natural way of, doing such! Keep in mind, how there is the nurture of Italian taste, which reminds a person of, home! Italy, to be exact!

I eat antipasta twice, just because she is so nice, Angelina

Angelina, the waitress at the pizzeria,

If she’ll be my cara mia

Then, I’ll join in matrimony with a girl, who serves spumoni and Angelina will be mine

C’e’ la luna ‘n mezzo ‘u mare Mamma mi me marinara

Figghia Mia a cu te dari? Mamma Mia penseci tu

Si city dugnu li musicanti iddu va, iddu veni sempre lu strumento ne manu teni

There are lessons to be learned, here. It’s not by coincidence that the very pleasure of matrimony begins with, food! Of course, that’s when it’s done for holistic reasons. Afterall, food and wellness signify a level of trust. How a woman prepares the food should be based solely on nurture; not the hidden desire, to control! Evidently, Angelina is unaware of her natural power of nurturing; even in a cafe. Perhaps, she sees herself as simply, doing her job! Little does she know that, doing her job, has stolen a man’s heart. Little does she know!

Si ci pigghia ‘a fantasia lu strumento a figgghia Mia

O mamma, Zoom, Zooma baccala

Zooma, zooma, zooma, zooma, zooma baccalaureate

C’e la Luna ‘n mezzo ‘u mare Mamma Mia me marinara

Figghia mia a cu te dari? Mamma mia pensaci tu

Si ci dugnu pisciaiolu iddu va, iddu veni sempre baccala ne manu tene

Si ci pigghia ‘a fantasia baccala a figghia mia

O mamma

What other 🌎 Earthly factors do you see in this realm? Do you see the beauties of being around holistic, feminine energy? One, who embodies the Spirit of Mother Earth and how she is to reign? Do you feel her? Do you experience her? What do you see? How do you experience love’s awakening? Well, it’s a place of serenity, indeed!

O mamma, Zoom, Zooma baccala

The wedding bells are calling, and it came when she brought pizza, into the room!

Louis Prima