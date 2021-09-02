Haywood: “Don’t be intimidated”

Don’t be intimidated- as an artist signed to a label, it’s easy to be manipulated into decisions that aren’t intrinsically ‘you’ from feeling indebted because of the money they’re spending on you. Don’t buy into it. They signed you because they saw you as a good investment. Stick to your guns.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Haywood.

Haywood stands alone as the only female producer represented on Justin Bieber’s album Justice, which was just certified platinum. This speaks to the staggeringly low statistic of there being only 2.7% female producers in the industry and Haywood is one who has crossed over a billion Spotify streams collectively, having produced and written for some of the biggest superstars in the world, under the moniker ‘Dreamlab’ with husband Daniel James. Among these, she co-wrote and produced the international Top 5 hit “Never Really Over” for Katy Perry, “Not OK” [feat. Chelsea Cutler] for Kygo, “Lovesick Girls” for Blackpink, the platinum-certified “Hit The Lights” for Selena Gomez, and “Marilyn Monroe” for Nicki Minaj’s #1 album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Not to mention, she vocal produced Selena’s multiplatinum #1 records “Good for You” and “Same Old Love.”https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/ad4583303e94b30ebbb30839c7a54679

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! Yes! I was born in NZ and my family moved to Perth, Australia when I was 13. After I finished school, I studied at West Australian Academy of Performing Arts, then moved to Sydney and signed to Sony!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started classical piano from the age of 7 after crying and begging my mum because my 2 older sisters were in lessons. Shortly after, mum discovered I had perfect pitch. Learning piano really kickstarted my passion for music. In my early teens, I was singing in a youth group and started messing with songwriting. By then I 100% knew that I wanted to be a music artist and there was no other path for me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There’s been so many amazing twists and turns but I think the most recent one is how my new artist project all unfolded, from making the record to signing with Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records in December… It’s been so amazing; I’m pinching myself everyday.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably when me and my manager came to LA for the first time in the early 2000s and landed ourselves in the most dangerous part of LA with the top down on our convertible mustang smh lol

I guess I learned to read maps after that!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m so thankful to have been a writer and producer on Justin Bieber‘s latest album Justice with the song “Off My Face,” and there are some other amazing collaborations coming out. But I would be lying if I didn’t say my all-time favorite thing right now is writing and producing my own record all alone in the studio!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is absolutely important because we live in a diverse world. And anything in entertainment should be acknowledging and representing that fact and making every group of people in society feel seen and heard.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be intimidated- as an artist signed to a label, it’s easy to be manipulated into decisions that aren’t intrinsically ‘you’ from feeling indebted because of the money they’re spending on you. Don’t buy into it. They signed you because they saw you as a good investment. Stick to your guns. Don’t chase trends- it’s the easiest thing to do but it’s grabbing the lowest fruit from the tree. Be your own unique self, shut out the noise and do something YOU. When I first started making my record, I was chasing trends and it killed the process. I didn’t feel authentic, so I put the pen down until it flowed organically and was intrinsically me… There’s no greater feeling to know you’re producing something unique and authentic. Be grateful- this is something I feel I’ve always made an effort to maintain. But a lot of people don’t. We work with a lot of artists, and my advice to any aspiring artists is don’t turn into a spoiled brat when you get famous… don’t burn bridges one day you may need. Be on time- still working on that one 🤣 Always believe in yourself — you don’t need to wait for other people to get excited, or for someone to write a big check. Creativity is free, and it’s in all of our hands. I took matters into my own hands and made my own record the way I wanted to, and people jumped on board when they saw that I was moving and not just waiting for someone to lead the way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Well, I’m still trying to get better at this myself, but having boundaries around work and giving yourself time to just live and be present with the people you love. For the most part, I don’t work nights and weekends. We have family dinners every weekend that just refuel my soul… and also kind of clearing out the internal buildup … talking things out, communicating your fears and resentments. Burn-out can happen simply because we avoid our internal life by filling up our calendar and then BAM one day it all just hits you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow no pressure lol

I think John Lennon said it best “All you need is love”

There’s more strife and division, and less tolerance now than I’ve ever seen. We need to go back to the basics of love and understanding.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say my best friend Dave Stanwell who is also on my team, has had the biggest impact on me with my artist journey. He has been my biggest cheerleader, always talked me off my own self-doubt ledges, and pushed me toward my dream. We have celebrated the highs together, and he’s poured me vodka sodas while I’m crying on his couch more times than I can remember.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life’s like a box of chocolates. Read the packaging very clearly before you take a bite.” — Me

Coz you CAN know what ya gonna get and you can work hard enough and get it!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon musk — make it happen and I’ll buy u a Tesla.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @LeahHaywood

Twitter: @LeahHaywood

YouTube: @Haywood

TikTok: @HaywoodOfficial

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you SO MUCH!❤️