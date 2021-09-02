Hayleye Edwards: “You can be successful as an entrepreneur even if you’ve never wanted to be one”

“You can be successful as an entrepreneur even if you’ve never wanted to be one .” I watch a lot of Shark Tank, and the number one thing I hear from people that enter the tank is that they “always knew they wanted to be an entrepreneur. “ When I started, I thought id be awful at this because it was never my dream. It turns out I was so wrong. The fact that I never wanted it lit a deep fire within to show everyone that I could succeed, and in the end, I learned that I am everything I NEVER knew I wanted or could be. Just because you never wanted it doesn’t mean you aren’t meant for it.

Hayleye Edwards is a high-touch social media lead generation and DM nurture strategist. She empowers busy entrepreneurs to release the hassle of social media lead generation and nurturing to natural sales. She finds, nurtures and by natural selling converts leads into buyers and clients. She is passionate about relieving the stress of lead generation and social media engagement. She believes time is energy and you should spend yours doing what you love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a Southern California native whose first love was always the ocean and whose second was people. I loved talking to people, being constantly around people, and learning as much as possible from the ones I was around. My love for people led me down multiple different career paths that all stemmed from socialization. I was a bartender, medical assistant, and teacher, to name a few. I finally found my genuine love and perfect job for a company where I got to style people and build relationships. I had 15 minutes to make the client trust me and then fall in love with the product. The whole focus of the job was forming a connection, and that’s why I loved it so much. When the pandemic hit, I lost my job. We had made it through the most challengin

g part of the pandemic, but the company wanted to go out of state, and I couldn’t go with them. I was crushed and, in the end, had to pivot. I never wanted to be a CEO, but there were no jobs, and someone close to me convinced me to try and bring my skills to social media. So I did. Soon after, I decided I no longer wanted to be at the mercy of anyone ever again, and so, becoming a CEO was born. Its been a very successful year in business. I’ve learned so much, and I’ve never looked back.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

A few months after I first started my business, I got to be a part of an incredible mastermind. It was one of the best things to ever happen to me. I learned so much from the program, but one of the most important things I took away from it was that I couldn’t serve everyone. Once people in the mastermind heard what I did, they all came running. They all wanted more leads and sales, and so they flocked my way. I wanted to help EVERYONE and be everything to these amazing women in the program. I learned very quickly that I wasn’t able to serve every kind of business. I ended up losing four clients in one month, and it almost ended my business. After that happened, I had to sit down and think about who lit me up. Who did I want to spend my precious time working with? Who gave me joy while sitting on calls? Once I figured that out, my business boomed, and since I only serve clients that bring me joy and I know I can be successful working with. For my own sake and theirs.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So I was in a client account and didn’t realize that I talked to the client’s ex-boyfriend. I had a list of current clients, but I didn’t even think about getting a list of ex-boyfriends. Anyway, I opened the DM, and it turns out he felt that my client was interested again and started sending intimate photos to the client, AKA ME. I was mortified and had to call my client and explain, and then she had to explain that it was her “community manager” messaging… it was so awkward, and I learned a vital lesson. Make sure not to be afraid to communicate with my clients and get lists of people to NOT talk to and get clarity on what to do should someone pop into the DMs that really shouldn’t be there.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s cliche but my husband. He is my biggest cheerleader and has been so supportive this entire time of becoming a CEO. I’m not the only one who puts in long nights. So does he. He helps me with my finances, contracts, legal stuff, and the kids. He is the backbone of everything I do.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s not just important but crucial. I genuinely believe that every race and culture brings something extraordinary to a team. We all have different skills and qualities that make us amazing people and teammates. To have a well-oiled machine, you need all parts to come together and make the machine work as one. It’s the same with business. We all need each other.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t just talk the talk. If someone is being treated poorly due to their race, don’t just talk about how things need to change but BE that change. Ensure you are giving the minorities on your team a chance that you are giving every other employee. I once knew someone who talked about how it was so unfair how African American employees at her work were treated, but when it came time to give overtime, the company didn’t prioritize them; they were skipped over. Her boss would talk the talk but in the end, didn’t change what he mentioned was wrong. It means nothing unless you act and be the change.

2. Ensure that you honor the different spiritual and cultural beliefs of the ones you are working with. One of my favorite co-workers, before I became a CEO, was Muslim. He was the most incredible and most brilliant man I’ve ever worked with. I looked up to him and tried to learn as much from him as possible. He is also insanely kind. One day, he got skipped over for a job because he had to pray and didn’t want to wait for that. So they didn’t even give him a chance. I will always remember how the person they hired messed up the project and had to call my friend anyway. He was humiliated to be the second choice that wasn’t chosen first due to his beliefs. To be a society that accepts and loves all, we first have to respect all, regardless of if we understand certain cultural aspects or not.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

We are it ALL. We are the brains, employees, accountants, lawyers, social media managers, and so much more. We have to be everything at all times, especially to start. Once one becomes more established as a CEO, it gets easier to delegate and hire out, but in the end, we still have to make sure everyone and everything is functioning how it is supposed to, or else we could go out of business.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

That we don’t work, I can’t believe how many times I did and still do hear this. Especially on social media. I see so many people talking about how being a CEO means stepping into a hands-off role. That sits back and gets paid to be the one who created it all while other people run it. I haven’t found anything that is as false. As a CEO, my job is to ensure that my team is supported with the training, check-ins, and constantly available questions. On the client side, it means ensuring that my team serves the client in the way they are paying for and ensuring that all tasks are done thoughtfully and promptly, that no stones are left unturned. It’s a full-time job.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

It would be the thought that I knew how my days were going to go, that I’d have a plan, set hours, and other consistent things that would occur daily. Like things were when I worked for someone else. The reality is every day is different. I can have ten post its of things to do, and at the end of the day, there are five more than when I started. You never know what the day is going to bring and the hours you’ll be putting in.

Presumably not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

You have to be motivated and have thick skin. Clients will come, and clients will go, and you can’t take it personally. You have to be able to take a step back and assess the situation. You have to diagnose your own business to see what was not working correctly to make people leave. Sometimes it isn’t you but them, and you have to be able to move on. You also have to want to be constantly evolving and learning. The learning never stops and sometimes gets exhausting. I take courses monthly, read blogs from the tech experts in my field, and am constantly involved in coaching or other programs. You have to be able to take what’s thrown at you and handle it quickly and effectively. There are always fires to put out when you are running your own business. In short, you have to want it bad enough to know it may consume you. Not forever, but for the first few years.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help create a fantastic work culture? Can you share a story or an example?

Always communicate. There is no such thing as over-communicating. When people hold something back, especially the CEO, and don’t ask questions or wait to bring up things bothering them, it creates a hostile work environment. Especially now, since so many people are remote, it is easy to close the computer and stay annoyed with someone or something. Not communicating lowers productivity and creates issues between the employees and you, the CEO. Once you get in the hang of constantly communicating and expressing your ideas and also fears, you will see your work culture thrive. My team and I are in constant communication; I always say please but am also not afraid to say how they could have done something better. I am the CEO, and if there is an issue, it falls on me. I want to make sure they feel supported so that problems don’t arise.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I like to think so. I hear from almost all my clients how I have helped them find joy in what they do again because they are free to do the business they love. I have been told in the DMs by people I’m chatting with that they feel heard and supported because I took the time to talk to them, to speak to them like real people and not just a screen name. I was actually told today that I put a smile on someone’s face because I wasn’t afraid to show the not-so-glamorous side of running a business, and they didn’t feel alone anymore. I bring joy to people, and to me, that makes the world a better place.

Fantastic. Here is the primary question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

“You can be successful as an entrepreneur even if you’ve never wanted to be one .” I watch a lot of Shark Tank, and the number one thing I hear from people that enter the tank is that they “always knew they wanted to be an entrepreneur. “ When I started, I thought id be awful at this because it was never my dream. It turns out I was so wrong. The fact that I never wanted it lit a deep fire within to show everyone that I could succeed, and in the end, I learned that I am everything I NEVER knew I wanted or could be. Just because you never wanted it doesn’t mean you aren’t meant for it. “You may want to quit, and that’s ok. “ Another thing I heard when I started was that “if you love what you do, you won’t ever want to quit it. “I wish I could look back at four months into the business, me crying to my husband about how hard this is and how much I’m sacrificing and if it’s even worth it. I would tell that version of myself that it is worth it. That with every excellent opportunity comes growth, and growth is scary. Id tell that version of myself that when you feel so overwhelmed and scared, it’s because change is happening. Id tell myself to tap into the feminine energy and let the process happen. “You will lose clients, so be prepared for when you do” always have a backup. There is always client influx, so having a plan will be what sets you apart from the other CEOs who just wing it and hope they can sign another client to offset the income lost. If I had started a waiting list earlier on in my business, I would have had numerous potential clients to choose from when I lost some. “Don’t let ANYONE tell you HOW to run your business.” Not a coach, not your spouse, not the person on your favorite podcast that seems like they have it all together. When I first started, I listened to EVERYONE. I did what my coaches said, what clients said I should do, what these super successful podcasters said, and my business was a MESS. I was trying to create something and be successful based on other people’s ideas of success. It wasn’t until I sat down and wrote down what I wanted for my business, what I wanted it to stand for, and how I wanted to lead a team and spend the hours in my day that my business and life changed. The burnout was gone, and the happiness was back. “Be so proud of every little accomplishment instead of waiting for big things to happen. “ When I first started id wait for big things to happen, and I never celebrated the little things. I would skip over the little things like getting my bookkeeping set up ( math is hard for me ), completing contracts ( things I’d never done before), and waiting for something big to happen. Id wait for getting a new client or getting published to celebrate me and my accomplishments. This led me to constantly search for more instead of being grateful and proud of where I was in my business. It wasn’t until I started being proud of myself and celebrating the everyday wins that I saw how much I achieved. It changed everything for me. Cad you

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

An authenticity movement. I would create something that challenged people to show up as they are, not as they think they should be. I would encourage them to love themselves and see the beauty in themselves and the others around them without judgment or comparison. I think people need to be encouraged to be genuine and to know that it’s ok if they aren’t loved by everyone else. Loving themselves and having core values and beliefs that they live by is what makes them extraordinary. I think we live in a world where so many people want to be like everyone else, and what they don’t realize is they are missing out on sharing their unique qualities with the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you end this life with the same number of friends/loved ones as fingers, on one hand, you are a lucky person” — My great-grandma Mitzi

She would tell me this when friends would come and go when I had my first heartbreak and when I was an adult in college in a season of true loneliness. Now, as an adult, I resonate with it so much more. I am a mama of two children and the wife of a wildland firefighter. Sometimes life as a mom feels isolating, let alone life as a CEO. Not many people understand what running a business is, so there is a more profound sense of isolation. It’s one of the reasons I love working on social media and why this quote is relevant. I get to talk to amazing people every day and learn their stories. I get to have great friends that I can count on to lift me, even if I’ve never met them. I’m a lucky person to have a fantastic community of in-person friends and online friends.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

I mentioned Shark Tank above because I’m obsessed. I love all of the people on the show, but Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, is my favorite. I admire his brutal honesty, how hard he works for his people, and how when he believes in someone, there seems to be no length to how he will help them. I feel like he is someone who people are lucky to know because he defines “what you see is what you get,” and I appreciate that.

