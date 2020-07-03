Having a dog is the most pleasant way to get rid of stress

Nowadays we live in a super stressful environment that constantly brings up some new things to worry about. Taking a look at the heading of this article you might be thinking “Come on! Getting a dog would be another stress factor and just another thing to take care of”. However, please do not make any prompt conclusions. In this article, we will explain how a pet can help you increase the level of happiness. If you are sure it will and have been thinking about getting a puppy, please close this page and go get it!

Now, it is true that dog owners have many more chores than all those who take care of other animals. Having a dog means you are to walk it and go outside every morning and every night. Is it a plus? Well, getting daily exercise will definitely benefit your health. It is a known fact that working out or having a physical activity for at least 5 minutes every day can significantly increase your level of happiness. Therefore, by simply taking your dog out, you are already working on your mental health! If you get to jog once or twice a week while walking the dog, your heart will say thank you. It is way easier to take on some physical activities when you have a dog: You have to get outside anyway!

If you live alone or tend to feel lonely, you can always get a companion that will stay with you through good and bad times. Dogs are probably the most faithful animals that will gladly share the everyday routine with you. At first, you will need to learn how to discipline a puppy, but once you are used to living together, owning a pet will only bring sheer joy. And you can take pictures together!

Moreover, having a dog will unavoidably make you a part of the bigger community. You will have more chances to socialize, talk to your neighbors, and make new connections. This social interaction will for sure impact your mental health. You might have noticed a golden rule: If there is more than one dog owner at any party, there will be long and cheerful conversations about pets. Join the club!

You may already know about the tendency to prescribe therapy pets for people with depression. More and more companies make their offices pet-friendly as pets reduce stress and make the working environment friendlier and less tense. This way those, who don’t get to have their animals can play with the dogs of their colleagues to cool down and get some positive emotions.

Finally, owning a dog will help you to be mindful. Being with your puppy will definitely make you stay in the moment. It is impossible to play with your cheerful and amazing dog and think about some random stuff. If you do not believe this, you can try going to pets cafes and experience it. We are sure you will be overwhelmed with joy!