Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Have you got your attitude to gratitude all wrong?

Choosing internal gratitude over external gratitude is the healthier option every time. What are you grateful for today?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Emotional Health Coach

Gratitude lists have been the self-development tool of choice over the last few years.

If you do them right they can be incredibly powerful but if you get gratitude wrong it can leave you out in the cold.

Here’s what I mean…

I once followed a business/life coach who would write a list of 100 things she was grateful for.  

At first, this looked like a nice healthy thing to do.  

That is until she shared the kind of thing she wrote.

She often referred to things like the flowers in the garden, the birds in the trees, the sun shining, the waves lapping at the beach.  

All good stuff right?

Yes, I agree it’s all good stuff but what if one day it rained. The birds took cover and there was no bird song coming from the tree – a typical grey working day for example.  

You end up missing your daily dose of gratitude and feel flat.  

So you have to search for more things… maybe the school run went well or was invited to join a group of school mums for a coffee.

Again it’s all good stuff.

But what if the school run leaves you frazzled or the mum group didn’t see you and so forgot to ask you?

You need to search harder and potentially miss out on your daily dose of gratitude.

Because this is all external stuff. 

This particular coach was being grateful for things she had no control or influence over so it was all based on fate, luck or chance.

It far, far, far better for you to stop with this external gratitude and look internally.  

It can be tricky, to begin with.

Maybe even uncomfortable. 

But once you’ve cracked it, it’s life-changing.  

Change up your gratitude for the things you can control and influence like … 

I am grateful for the home I have made. The garden I keep.  The money I earn for the food I eat.  The exercise I take to keep me strong and healthy. The family I have created. 

Internal gratitude over external gratitude is the healthier option every time.

What are you grateful for today?

    Sarah Brent - The Emotional Health Coach

    Sarah Brent, The Emotional Health Coach

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The 5 Benefits of Starting Your Day with Gratitude and What Oprah Has to Say About It

    by Keysha Angel
    Community//

    The Mind-Blowing Power of the Gratitude Journal

    by Kate Dixon
    Happy, Healthy Women
    Community//

    5 Secrets of Happy, Healthy Women

    by Jesy Nelson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.