Have You Found Your Trail?

Hi, I’m Lisa, I am a mother of 2 incredible kids, and a wife of 23 years to an amazing partner and friend. It was after the loss of my mom, over 22 years ago to cancer it took all my strength to forge ahead. In that time of unbearable grief, I started on my path of self-discovery and self-love, and learned how a hike changed the trajectory of my life as I once knew it.

During this time of darkness, a friend suggested I get outdoors and go for a hike with her. I didn’t know at that time how this hike, the one that got me out of bed, would change the course of my life.

I started hiking 23 years ago, and the journey began, alone, with my dog, my husband, with friends and my kids. I spent much of my free time, mostly alone, trying to find out what hiking had to teach me. It changed my self-perception and physical abilities, improved my mental and physical health. It changed everything. I love being outdoors in nature, it is an amazing way to really connect with each other because it forces you to be in the moment, to be raw and real and get away from the noise in our lives. I find the most powerful we can be, is TOGETHER. We live in a world of disconnect and somehow lost the art of togetherness. I am always surprised by how many people in our community want to hike but don’t have anyone to go with, so they just stay home. No one should have that problem! Hiking gives me that togetherness that I feel we have lost in this frenzied world we live in. It also gives me purpose, clarity, strength in myself and pushes me outside my comfort zone. “Getting somewhere” is one of the biggest reasons we hike, right? But sometimes just getting outside and connecting with others, and really BEING there–is enough of a destination.

​I feel very grounded and connected to myself when I am in the mountains. It gives me a sense of accomplishment and makes feel that I am stronger than I think. My spirit comes alive. I often tell people to go where you feel alive because that is where the magic happens. I don’t feel like this anywhere else, it’s a very internal thing, it is not competitive, hiking is about the goal, and it it’s my form of nourishment. It puts you in the present moment, because you are forced to be there, to be raw and real with yourself and with others. I noticed that when I hiked and was out in the wide-open space, breathing fresh air and surrounded by beauty and nature, I started to feel better mentally as well as physically, I was getting stronger in my body as well as my mind, and I started to heal. I found mind-body connection, and it was on the top of that mountain that I started to feel alive again. I call it my moving meditation.

I wanted to shout out this experience to everyone I knew, what hiking taught me, and how it changed everything for me.

After 19 years, raising my two amazing kids, I decided to go back to school to pursue a Holistic MBA degree, and it was here that I found my trail, working with women to help them realize all of their goodness is where I feel most alive. I had no idea at the time that going back to school at age 53 would change my life. Always the self-questioning, curious person I am, I was determined to create a positive group hiking experience and that is how FINDING YOUR TRAIL came to life.

I started to think about all the people I can empower with what I learned so they don’t feel alone in their struggles or challenges, all through the healing power of nature and being outdoors.

​I have always felt pulled to do something greater, to be a part of a movement and to create real change. I felt for quite some time that something was missing in my life- and it was that I found my own voice. By using my voice, it has helped others find their own. What I have learned through my education and life experience is that showing up as myself, and speaking from my heart, a ripple effect has been created. A deeper connection with women who crave more in their own lives.

​I could never go back to the person I was 4 years ago, or even last week for that matter, I am forever changed. Did I have fears? HELL YEAH! But, it is not our fears that define us, it is what we do despite our fears.

​Today, I am committed to helping others in “finding their own trail”, their truth, passion and their purpose, all while I am fulfilling my own by building this awesome community through these incredible trails in our own backyard.I have guided hundreds of women through our glorious mountains.

Each and every one of us has struggles; we may have bad days, bad months or even a bad year, and in my case many years, but when we step out onto those trails and get outside we feel, Liberated. Strong. Centered. Empowered. Grounded. I have witnessed it time and time again. It is never too late to make a change and tomorrow is another day.

Sometimes you need to step outside, get out of bed, get some air and remind yourself who you want to be. Sometimes all it takes is a hike.

Lisa Taitelman is a Transformational Coach, who calls herself a Trail Blazer, she currently guides groups of women and challenges them physically through hiking, emotionally, through sharing and connection, and spiritually through meditation. She inspires and educates that it is never too late to reinvent yourself through her 6-week hiking empowerment program called Finding Your Trail. For more information on her different programs, please visit her website here: www.lisataitelman.com