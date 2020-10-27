Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Have you experienced a “Pandemic Meltdown? Ways to flex your resilience muscle when you feel overwhelmed and “lose it”

Connection, Gratitude and Optimism are crucial to rebound, stay grounded and healthy.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
I recently read about an emotional trend;  the “pandemic meltdown”.

Basically, it’s those moments when you suddenly “lose it” over something that you could have easily handled in the past; pre-Covid.  This reaction is the understandable, but disconcerting bi-product of the layers of stress and potentially dangerous levels of anxiety we are all experiencing these days.

Until this last month,  I was managing well.  I was feeling strong and positive. I was successfully and intentionally maneuvering personal, work, pandemic and world event related stresses; staying optimistic about the future.

I thought that I was keeping it all together — for myself and for those around me. 

But, all it took was a few events this past week to send me into a a bit of a tailspin and a very different frame of mind: A 10 hour drive to help my family come up with a new plan for my 84 year-old mother’s care after two recent falls, coupled with a text from my daughter about a potential Covid exposure, no availability in her University’s quarantine dorm. These were the incremental stressors — the “final straws” that brought on my unexpected “pandemic meltdown” moment.

I ended up with a visit to the ER with concerning heart palpitations. The 7 hour experience affirmed, as I suspected, that it was stress and anxiety at play. The layers and layers of stress had accumulated, yet I had internalized and ignored it by working long hours and staying very busy. 

But, now, my body was sending me a clear message.

I underwent a series of tests, I resolved to make some changes.

I rededicated myself to the daily practices that I had started to skip or over the last few months. I put them front and center to focus my intentions to stay calm, grounded and healthy.

– Photo: Diana D. Place

Here are a few ways that I counter anxiety’s impact. I hope that these practices will help you too.:

–  Don’t skip healthy daily routines:  Take care of myself through morning and bedtime routines habits including meditation, gratitudes, setting intentions and a positive mindset and of course prioritizing sleep, healthy food and exercise.

–  Observe but then release negative thoughts:  Note, not ignore, negative thoughts (fear, worry, sadness), but then release them when they float into my head. Imagine they are balloons that I let go of and watch fly away.

–  Reserve thinking ahead for the good things to come.  Stop myself when worries and fear about bad things that could happen start to take-over my thoughts.


–  Practice gratitude all day long. Recognize life’s simple, yet beautiful miracles each morning when I wake, throughout out the day and in my nightly gratitude practice. Send out messages of gratitude to people that I love and am touched by — a simple text, a call or a letter bring me as much joy as the recipient.

–  Embrace resilience:  Appreciate and build my resilience muscle.

–  Avoid Toxic Positivity:  Remind myself that burying issues can be toxic and that it’s ok to not feel positive all the time (this is a hard one for me!)

–  Don’t ignore emotional pain:  Realize that it’s ok to not feel ok.  The time we are living in is extraordinarily painful; full of so much loss and uncertainty.  Sometimes feeling our pain can teach us much more than ignoring it.

–  Moments of “flow”:  Reserve some time each day to do things that bring me the deepest joy — and put me in a state of “flow”.

–  Remember that I am the master of my thoughts:  I am in control of how I experience this time; and am in control of how I think, respond and act in the face of stress, challenging events and uncertainty. 

– Stay connected to others, myself and nature.  Keep my awareness in the present moment, seek out daily connection to friends and loved ones, and spend precious time in nature…oh, the amazing power of connection!

–  Optimistic vision for the future – see this as a time for change and reinvention: Hold onto the belief that all of the destruction that has been taking place this year is making room for change; that this is time for re-ordering and reinvention in every part of my life.

“Someone once gave me a boxful of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too, was a gift.” -Mary Oliver

Be well.

#weeklyprompt #connection #pandemic #gratitude #optimism #resilience


    Diana Dunbar Place, Founder & CEO at Third Act Quest

    Leaps of faith.
    Serendipity, Synchronicity and…
    Holding on and rising strong from a roller-coaster mid-life.
    My 35-year professional career includes: a decade in Boston with a leading international marketing & ad agency; ten years with America Online (AOL-Time Warner) in the exciting early days of the internet that culminated in a role as senior vice president. I have also started three entirely different entrepreneurial ventures. I co-founded Dunbar-Hunter & Associates, a cause-marketing firm (bridging corporations and nonprofits around a range of issues from aids, to homelessness, domestic violence and breast cancer), launched WonderBlink Photography, a dream I’d had since I was fourteen, and The Global Design Post, an online platform for designers.

    Though each of these experiences was fascinating, remarkable and expanded my life and my mind, it is what happened around my business career — the little breadcrumbs that I followed — that have driven me, and were “calling” me all these years. Throughout my life, I have taken on mentor/advisor roles to a range of women as well as started several organizations including an angel network to serve and connect women. For a variety of reasons, I never put this personal passion front and center. Until now.

    In my fifties, I found myself at powerful transition point. Despite the coinciding emotional challenges surrounding a cancer diagnosis, closing my latest entrepreneurial venture, and becoming an empty nester as my daughter headed to college -- I was filled with deep gratitude, joy and reignited passion for this next phase of my life.

    Third Act Quest is my way of living my passion to support, inspire and connect people as they create their “third act” of life, and helping to empower optimism versus fear and dread, and respect and collaboration versus disregard and disfavor in our culture.

    Just as eliminating negative bias in our culture on all levels is critical, we must stop defining people by their age. Through Third Act Quest, I can contribute to this much-needed shift.

    Through workshops, retreats, content, corporate consulting, events, stories and community, I can help reframe the experience and perceptions of aging among people of all ages.

    Third Act Quest is working to reframe the experience and perception of aging for individuals, in the workplace and in our culture in general; shifting what it means to grow older. Importantly as well, I want to help bridge understanding, connection, collaboration and mutual support between generations.

    Our “third act” can be the most meaningful, engaged, important important time of our life. I  feel enlivened to focus my energy here for my “third act”.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

