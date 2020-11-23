Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Have you ever really listened to the story you tell?

Is the story you tell inlined to the life you wish to lead? There is power in your voice.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Do you hear the words coming out of your mouth?

Like really listen to the words coming out of your mouth.

In my 20’s I heard myself begin the narration of my life with ‘a was a pour black girl from a poor black family.’ A rewrite to Steve Martin’s 1975 movie The Jerk.

In my 30’s; I was all about traveling. Where I was going and where I have been.  My son described me as a ‘rolling stone’; a label I proudly wore. 

In my 40’s; it was all about being a traveling bartender. The combination of adventures, meeting new people, all while making good money was orgasmic. 

When I hit my mid-forties, the story switched to my accident.

The months after my accident I never wanted to go out in public.

I couldn’t handle the constant question: “what happened?”

Even when I was healed up and wandering around Europe.  The story I told involved that accident.

I resented that accident until I learned I became grateful for it.

That accident was a catalyst for me going ‘inward’ to change the ‘outward’.

I was already a pretty positive go-lucky gal.

Full of laughter on an easy path of to my destiny.

Yet. Yet!

I always had the feeling that I was missing something.

That was why I was constantly blowing up my life.

There was a subconscious story filled with low vibration emotions on a loop in my experience.

I realize this…

Once I became aware.

Awareness of self.

“Thoughts become things.  If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand.”

-Bob Proctor

Awareness is a stimulating.

The air becomes lighter.

Colors become brighter.

Patterns emerge.

Patterns formed with circumstances and people in your life that are giving evidence to the story you tell.

           Ask you shall receive

I have downloaded that I am a magnet.

The vibrations I hold shows up in my life.

I am super conscious that my emotions are my vibration gage.

That is why, I check in with myself periodically during the day. 

Becoming present with random deep breaths.

I made the decision to change my story.

That decision makes my life very interesting on a daily basis.

It shifted my perspective inward for answers.

My mindset moved into a journey of getting acquainted with ‘true self’.

It is never too late to change the story.

I am in the middle of it right now.

Waking up every morning with the feeling of being ‘FREE’.

Thank you for letting me share.

Be kind. Be well. Smile. 

    T.J. Batts 1, Freelance Writer

    Hi.  I am a writer of shifting to a positive mindset.  My passion is to help others go 'inward' to change their 'outward' world and live the reality of their dreams with alignment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Lauren Scruggs Kennedy On Moving Past Loss

    by Catherine Grace O’Connell
    Community//

    Can we create belonging in social impact? Bayyina’s story shows us it’s possible.

    by Matt Scott
    Community//

    Rollettes Dance Team Founder Chelsie Hill: “Dance Is Dance Whether You’re Walking Or Rolling”

    by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.