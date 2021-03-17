Have You Ever Googled How to be Happy?

We spend our days and sometimes our whole life chasing something. It can be success, a partner, a job, a weight goal or even an object such as a phone, car, or a house. We think once we get them, we will finally be happy. The problem is when we get it, our happiness is short lived. It only lasts a split second then we are searching for something else to be happy.

Maybe we should stop chasing something or someone, pause for a moment and try to find happiness within us. It might look complicated or difficult, but I have a few tips for you to start the happiness machine rolling.

Would you like to try them?

As I always tell my clients: what do you have to lose?

So, let’s dig in!

Be Grateful

Sometimes we forget to say thank you to the Universe.

Have you noticed that we have the tendency to ask for things but keep forgetting to acknowledge what we already have and just be thankful?

Asking for something is basing your happiness to that desired outcome. Being grateful is all about celebrating what you already have.

When you wake up in the morning, take a minute and think about something or someone you are grateful for in your life. You don’t need to write an entire list, just write down one. This will fill you with gratitude and make you see the positive side of things. If you hit a rough patch during the day, focus on that person or thing.

Make Someone Else Happy

I know that the end goal is to make you happy, but happiness is contagious and if you make someone else happy it will automatically change your mood and make you smile.

Your challenge is to make at least one person happy every day. It can be by helping them, giving them some of your time, or even giving them a compliment. I always encourage my clients to start with a compliment. It doesn’t require much time and it’s a simple and easy thing to do and we all know how a compliment can make us feel: HAPPY!!

Smile to the World

Scientifically speaking, when you smile your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides and they help you fight the stress. Then dopamine, serotonin and endorphins join the party to make you feel happy.

As you can see that is reason enough that you should smile all day and every day, in order to be happy. I know sometimes it’s not always easy to smile because we are having a bad day or are in a bad mood. But like everything in life you must train yourself for that as well, even if you don’t feel like it in the moment.

When my niece and nephew were toddlers and started to cry because they wanted something or were having a ‘bad day’, I would look at them and say: “I bet you cannot smile or laugh while you’re crying”. They would be so shocked about this unexpected statement, that they will accept the challenge and start smiling… To be honest, I even tried the experience on me, sounds silly but it worked!!!

So now my question is if a crying kid can do it why can’t you?

Make sure to smile to the world, even if you don’t feel like it. First you will look better, then you will start to feel better.

Accept Imperfection

We all want everything to be perfect.

The perfect job, the perfect partner, the perfect body, or the perfect house to name a few.…

We push ourselves beyond our limits to get that perfection. Unfortunately, perfect doesn’t exist and chasing it will always end up in disappointment.

To be happy we need to accept the imperfection and be comfortable with who we are. Let go of all of the pressure that you have “to be”, “to have” or “to look” perfect.

Don’t forget that perfect doesn’t exist, but we are all perfect in our own way.

Let it Go.

Let’s do a mini experience. I want you to hold a small bottle of water in your hand. Not very heavy right? Try to hold it for 5 minutes, even 2 minutes, I know it will get heavier. Now imagine you are holding that bottle for 2 hours, for a day, for a lifetime. Could you imagine how heavy it will be? Imagine how happy you will feel if you drop the bottle of water!!!

Let’s replace the bottle of water with a grudge that you’ve held onto, or an event that happened to you in your past that you cannot get over.

What does it bring to your life besides pain? Isn’t it too heavy to carry anymore?

What if you let it go? What if you let go of the grudge, the event, the harmful past? How light and happy will you feel?

Letting go is a powerful tool, it will make you stronger, help you get rid of the negativity in your life and make you feel happier.

Say YESS to Something New

Did you notice that we say “no” more often than “yes” in our life? Sometimes it seems easier to refuse to do something than actually working for it. I am not asking you to be a yes man or yes woman, what I am asking you is to Say YESS to at least something new every day. Start with something small like tasting a new food, discovering a song, or starting a new activity. You can even say yes to a date or to a vacation… anything you want, the only condition is it has to be a new experience.

It will make you happier because it is new and exciting and saying YES brings the positivity in your life. It also pushes you gently outside of your comfort zone. Who knows, you might discover a new passion!

Sing and Dance

For my last tip. I want you to put that music loud and dance like no one is watching, and if you can sing at the same time, even better. If dancing is a challenge, no worries, just sing.

We all know our bodies need movement even if we hate working out, but dancing can be therapeutic. Many studies back me up with my theory because dancing and singing releases endorphins, your Happy Hormones. You will feel less stressed and happier!!!

Now you have some of my favorite tips that are 100% Happiness Guaranteed. Try some of them or all of them, the choice is yours. I just want you to remember one thing. People, events, and belongings come and go, the only thing that stays is YOU. You want to be happy; base it on yourself, and all the rest will follow!!!

