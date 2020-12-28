Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Have to get rid of procrastination..

Procrastination is the enemy of success - Unknown

Only few days left for the new year 2021. Everyone of us busy in celebrations, rushing yourself in writing the goals for the up coming year, resolutions for the new year. Good habits to include, bad habits to exclude. Lots of idea flooded in our mind. I am not the exceptional, we are all sailing in the same boat.

Previously I am not the person to set goals, target and move towards them. But after I learnt these things, I want to live life for a purpose. I want to achieve my dreams, goals. Setting target, having vision towards them provide us a meaning full life, without wasting our days and time. Yeah I too have big list to exclude and to declutter many in this upcoming year. When I thought about , the first thing come to my mind is procrastination. I am a procrastinator sometimes. When I keep postponing thigs sometimes that won’t be finished. At the end I will be chasing the dead lines.

The first thing I want leave, change is nothing but procrastination. This year I will finish everything on time without delay, my productivity increases and I will move forward than before.

    Ganga Jp

