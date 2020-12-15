Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Have routines for a perfect day.

The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine - Mike Murdock

Our habits turns into routine, routines rule our day. This is the damn truth. If we don’t have any proper habits, we don’t have any routine. Our days won’t be perfect day for us. Surely there will be a unnecessary tension, stress with lots of falls and flaws. Every single day in our life is within our hands. Plan the day. Have regular habits, It will turn into routines. There starts the journey for the perfect days.

Usually it takes forty to ninety days to form a habit and surely it will take a year to turn your habits into routine. So without giving up, try everyday until you have a keen routine. With routine you can manage your time well, you will be more productive. That’s ends in the perfect day. Enjoy the benefits of having routines and have a great day, everyday.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

